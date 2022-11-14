NEW YORK — Results from Macy's, Kohl's and Gap on Thursday further underscored the cloudy picture for U.S. retailers heading into the start of the holiday season. A day after Target reported a sharp drop in quarterly profits, it's clear that inflation-hit shoppers in the last few weeks were waiting for deals and not willing to pay full price for purchases they could put off. The big question will be if U.S. consumers will spend more freely in the coming weeks.

