Pixar is introducing its next animated feature with a public transit ride. The first teaser trailer for Elemental reveals the studio’s next high-concept world — it’s set in “Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together” — by showing how all these different groups get on while mingling on the subway. There are water beings taking baths, air people hanging out on the ceiling, and land parents carrying their kids around in clay pots. It ends when the two main characters, Ember and Wade — voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, respectively — bump into each other amid the chaos.

15 HOURS AGO