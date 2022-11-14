Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Elemental’s first teaser trailer is a steamy meet-cute from Pixar
Pixar is introducing its next animated feature with a public transit ride. The first teaser trailer for Elemental reveals the studio’s next high-concept world — it’s set in “Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together” — by showing how all these different groups get on while mingling on the subway. There are water beings taking baths, air people hanging out on the ceiling, and land parents carrying their kids around in clay pots. It ends when the two main characters, Ember and Wade — voiced by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, respectively — bump into each other amid the chaos.
The Verge
Netflix will now let you kick your ex out of your account
Netflix is rolling out a new feature called Manage Access and Devices that lets you see the devices associated with your account. Based on a screenshot from Netflix, you’ll be able to see things like which devices are connected to your account, which profile watched something on that device, and where they watched it from. If you want to log somebody out of the account, you can click the “sign out” button.
The Verge
Bel-Air’s second season hits Peacock this February
Just in time to mark the anniversary of its season 1 debut on Peacock, Bel-Air is about to return to the streaming service for a second season of stories inspired by the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. After a season of focusing on young Will Smith (Jabari Banks) doing his...
The Verge
How DeviantArt is navigating the AI art minefield
Artificial intelligence is learning to make art, and nobody has quite figured out how to handle it — including DeviantArt, one of the best-known homes for artists on the internet. Last week, DeviantArt decided to step into the minefield of AI image generation, launching a tool called DreamUp that lets anyone make pictures from text prompts. It’s part of a larger DeviantArt attempt to give more control to human artists, but it’s also created confusion — and, among some users, anger.
Aisha to Diego Maradona: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Letitia Wright leads a moving asylum seeker story, while Asif Kapadia’s documentary on the world famous footballer is a cautionary tale of stardom
The Verge
Nostalgia is at the core of Pokémon, even as it moves into the future
The giant screen above the stage at The Trafford Centre in Manchester was playing the 17th Pokémon movie, Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. the Sword. Released in 2012, it mostly highlights the unicorn-like Keldeo, which made its way to the franchise in Generation V, or Pokémon Black and White.
The Verge
Walter Hamada is joining Paramount Pictures following his Warner Bros. Discovery exit
Following his recent departure from the studio formerly known as DC Films, Walter Hamada is heading over to Paramount Pictures to head up the studio’s upcoming horror projects. Paramount Pictures announced today that it’s entered an exclusive multiyear deal with Hamada that will see him heading up all of...
Entertainment honorees: presenting the 100 People Transforming Business 2022
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the entertainment sector.
The Verge
Here’s YouTube’s new startup sound
YouTube is rolling out a new startup sound that sounds a lot like a Google-y version of Netflix’s “tudum.” You can hear it right here or in the trailer at the top of this post, which also features a slick new startup animation. I wasn’t aware of...
The Verge
Steve Aoki dropped the beat at Amazon during layoffs
Amazon may have just confirmed that it would be laying off employees, but it seems to still have room for a Steve Aoki concert. On Wednesday evening, the superstar DJ performed a live concert for what appeared to be a group of Amazon warehouse employees, and the whole thing was streamed on the AmazonVestLife Twitch channel.
Comments / 0