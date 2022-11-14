GRiZ Announces Programming For His 2022 ‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ Charity Extravaganza In Detroit

Just like snow flurries and seasonal Starbucks cups, a sure sign of the holiday season is GRiZ ‘s annual week of holiday giving, 12 Days of GRiZMAS.

The jam-packed charity initiative returns to Detroit Nov. 29 for its ninth year, and just like always, includes 12 days worth of wholesome fun for a great cause. 2022 GRiZMAS programming will feature painting, karaoke, a dodgeball tournament, yoga, ice skating, rollerskating and — in keeping with holiday tradition — will close with a pair of GRiZ concerts at Detroit’s Masonic Temple happening Dec. 9 and 10.

These shows will feature Dirtysnatcha B2B Carbin, Canabliss, Khiva, fellow Michigander Wreckno, and of course the event’s namesake producer. Tickets for all 12 days worth of events are currently available online.

GRiZMAS’ hub is the GRIZMAS Workshop located in downtown Detroit at 1265 Griswold Street. This space will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the 10 Days, and will host workshops, offer GRiZMAS merch and generally serve as the event’s nexus of good cheer.

Proceeds from GRiZMAS go to Seven Mile Music , a Detroit-based nonprofit that raises awareness and money for music, art and coding programs for the inner city youth of Detroit.

“We ended up working with Seven Mile music because their founder was living in [Detroit neighborhood] Brightmoor for three years and giving music lessons himself,” GRiZ, the Detroit native born Grant Kwiecinski, told Billboard in 2021. “He was working in the community, working with community leaders and going door to door giving piano lessons. Seven Mile did the work to understand what the community needed. That’s exactly the kind of energy we want to align with.”

Since launching in 2014, GRiZMAS has raised more than $400,000 for Detroit charities. 2022 donations can also be made online .