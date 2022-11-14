ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

Biz Brehm steps down as Olentangy field hockey coach after 10 seasons

By Michael Rich, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
After leading the Olentangy field hockey team through its most successful run, coach Biz Brehm has stepped down, according to athletics director Jay Wolfe.

Brehm went 83-79-9 in 10 seasons. The Braves finished 13-5 this fall, one win shy of tying the program record, which was set in 2020 and equaled in 2021.

Olentangy reached a regional semifinal for the third season in a row, losing 4-0 to second-seeded and eventual state runner-up Watterson on Oct. 25 as the No. 7 seed.

A 2012 Olentangy graduate, Brehm played goalie for the Braves. She also bowled and was the center fielder on the softball team.

“She built (the field hockey program) from scratch,” Wolfe said. “We were a program that used to win just a few games a year and now we’re winning more than we (ever have). When you go up against the mainstays that have been there for many, many years, it’s tough getting over that hump.”

Olentangy loses nine players to graduation in Alex Ball, Georgia Dudon, Hope Gravely, Emma Hulshof, Abby McLaughlin, Parker Parker, Reagan Richeson, Ebony Wyse and Essence Wyse, a goalie who missed the season with a hip injury.

Junior goalie Kameron Davis is eligible to return.

Brehm also serves as an assistant coach in the Olentangy bowling program under her father, James Brehm. She coached softball at Shanahan Middle School last spring.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

