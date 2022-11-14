Read full article on original website
Average KD in Warzone 2: What's a Good Kill-Death Ratio?
Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has finally arrived, it's perhaps a great time to recalibrate and reiterate what the average kill-death ratio (KD) is moving forward. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)" and "bot lobbies" generate genuine friction among COD players, it is perhaps no surprise that many take their KD ratios very seriously. After all, it is perhaps the clearest point of comparison players can use to weigh their skill in-game to others. Here's a breakdown of what a good kill-death ratio is in Warzone 2.
League of Legends Error 'Cannot Be Launched With Your Current Compatibility Mode Settings': How to Fix
With each new update for League of Legends, players report having a compatibility issue with their game. League of Legends is a game known for changing the way it plays with frequent updates to its champion roster or to the items players can build. While most players update their game without issue, sometimes a problem arises where a player or two gets left behind.
Can You Turn Off Proximity Chat in Warzone 2?
Proximity chat is a new feature in Warzone 2. But can you turn it off?. Proximity chat allows players to hear the chat of nearby players. In Warzone 2, this applies to nearby enemies as well as your own teammates. If you're hearing an enemy speak, their nametag will appear in red to the left of the screen. Your own teammates' names will appear in white.
Do Heirlooms Do Any Extra Damage in Apex Legends?
With free-to-play models and microtransactions continuing to dominate the competitive shooter genre, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are skeptical that some of these cosmetics aren't doing a bit more than advertised. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Heirlooms do any extra damage in Apex Legends. Do Heirlooms...
Sam Bankman-Fried's League of Legends History is Rather Embarrassing
A lot of celebrities have played League of Legends over the years like FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. League of Legends is an online multiplayer game. It was developed by Riot Games with the goal being to defeat enemies by destroying their base. The action-strategy game was founded in 2009 and has been a big hit.
Will Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Expansion be Free?
CD Projekt Red have announced a DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 — Phantom Liberty. But will it be free?
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Key Additions and Changes Explained
With the highly anticipated launch of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 just days away, Activision released a new blog post detailing all the important key additions and changes coming in the free-to-play experience. From the revamped battle royale experience to the all-new DMZ mode, here's a breakdown of everything you...
Best Aim Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty has long had one of the fastest average time-to-kills (TTK) in the shooter genre and it appears Warzone 2.0 is no different. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights, but pick up the easy trades that you're supposed to as well. Here's a breakdown of the best aim settings to use in Warzone 2.
How to Slide Cancel in Warzone 2
Slide Canceling is an important tactic learned in order to gain the upper hand on opponents. Here's how to pull it off in Warzone 2. Slide Canceling has the benefit of increasing movement speed when navigating the map, as well as making you a harder target to hit. It's not always easy to pull off, and players have had to come up with some creative methods to execute the trick in Modern Warfare 2.
Overwatch 2 Mid Season Patch Delayed, Mei Still Locked
Blizzard have announced that the mid-season patch for Overwatch 2 has been delayed, leaving players unable to select Mei for a bit longer. The mid-season patch was due to be released yesterday, but an official post on Blizzard's forum revealed that would no longer be the case. "Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed," the post read.
Warzone 2 Safecracker Explained
Information about what the Safecracker contract is in Call of Duty Warzone 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Apex Legends Season 15 Legend Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 15 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Eclipse patch, although there weren't any major...
Dead Island 2 Delayed Again
Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have announced that Dead Island 2 will now be releasing on April 28, 2023.
Apex Legends Predator Players Seemingly Caught Hacking Xbox Ranked Lobbies
It appears a trio of Apex Legends Predator players on Xbox has been called out for hacking ranked lobbies and illegally climbing the leaderboards. The accusations were posted on several social media platforms on Saturday, claiming that Xbox Apex Predators I Am Joeson, A7y2 and MX7 Laya "need to be IP banned ASAP."
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Quaxly Evolution Leaked
A number of leaks have emerged from the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including new Starter Pokémon Quaxly's evolution line.
Halo Infinite BR75 Nerf Explained
With Halo Infinite’s Winter Update, the BR75 Battle Rifle is finally being nerfed.
Games Leaving PC Game Pass: November 2022
Microsoft has a handful of games leaving its PC Game Pass library this November.
