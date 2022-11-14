Read full article on original website
NICKMERCS Discusses Quitting Apex for Warzone 2
Streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has discussed whether or not he'll quit Apex Legends for Warzone 2.
Where to Find Terminal in Warzone 2
With the highly anticipated debut of Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, a handful of iconic multiplayer maps from the series have been sprinkled across the new flagship map — including Terminal. For those looking to check out the reimagined version of the OG 2009 map, here's...
Best Aim Settings for Warzone 2
Call of Duty has long had one of the fastest average time-to-kills (TTK) in the shooter genre and it appears Warzone 2.0 is no different. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights, but pick up the easy trades that you're supposed to as well. Here's a breakdown of the best aim settings to use in Warzone 2.
Warzone 2 Game Chat Not Working: What is it and How to Fix
Activision's heavily anticipated battle royale, Warzone 2.0 is finally here. The newest Call of Duty is not free of bugs though with a game chat issue bothering fans. Warzone 2.0 released on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, with a fun new proximity chat making the game that much more enjoyable. There have been some issues with the new game chat, and luckily there is a fix.
Warzone 2 Intel Explained
The next iteration of Call of Duty's take on the battle royale is finally out. Players can now squad up in the free-to-play Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, or their PCs. Among the many features in the game are the returning contracts. These in-game objectives can help players earn bonus experience points and other loot during matches. Completing them can also do other useful things like respawning teammates or revealing where the next circle will enclose on the map. One of the four contracts players can complete is the Secure Intel contract. Here is what players need to do for that contract.
Modern Warfare 2 Bounty Explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new Bounty game mode has you confused? No need to fret, cause we've got the breakdown you need. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is ushering in a new era for Call of Duty fans. Not only are players being treated to classic maps and game modes, but also the release of the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Furthermore, a new battle pass that breaks away from the standard linear format of progression will be present to tie both the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 experience.
How to Loot Fast in Warzone 2
If you are waiting till the holidays to get your hands on the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, there is still a new game out there free to play now with Warzone 2. Warzone 2.0 came out on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, and while there have been some issues with slow download times and social not working, the general reception has been great so far. One big question players have been having revolves around fast looting in the new game.
Why is Warzone 2.0 Locked?
We have finally reached the Nov. 16 release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but players are puzzled as to why it's still locked. Don't worry, we know the exact reason why. Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 begins on Nov. 16 and brings with it a treasure trove of new content. For those playing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, classic maps such as Shoot House and Shipment make a welcomed return. Players will also get to test their might in the Tier 1 playlist filled with more challenging settings and players.
How to Level Up the Warzone 2 Battle Pass
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's battle pass has a unique leveling-up system. From exploring its multi-sector map to getting new items, here's how to level up in Warzone 2's battle pass system. How to Level Up in Warzone 2 Battle Pass. Call of Duty players can level up while utilizing...
How Can You Change Perks in Warzone 2
Fans that were eager to change perks in Warzone 2 will be left disappointed as it is currently not possible to change perks. Perks in Call of Duty have always been useful ways to alter your gameplay, allowing players to experience the game in a way that is different from others. While fully customizable loadouts were a feature in the original Warzone, this seems to have changed in Warzone 2.
How to Check KD in Warzone 2
With the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is finally here, officially kicking off the "next era" of the franchise, that also means it's time for everyone to start fresh once again in the kill-death ratio (KD) department. In a competitive climate in which the terms "skill-based matchmaking (SBMM)"...
Halo Infinite BR75 Nerf Explained
With Halo Infinite’s Winter Update, the BR75 Battle Rifle is finally being nerfed.
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
How to Use Proximity Chat in Warzone 2
One of Warzone 2's new features is proximity chat. Here's how to use it in-game.
Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's glitch revealed that Eth.3n from Infinite Warfare will be arriving in the game as a skin for Operator Gus. From anticipating its release date to getting the skins, here's everything you need to know. Modern Warfare 2 Glitch Reveals New Skins. Call of Duty...
Will Warzone 2 Have Skill-Based Matchmaking?
Many players are wondering if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will feature skill-based matchmaking, a feature that has been present in both recent mainline Call of Duty titles and the original Warzone as well. With the highly anticipated arrival of Warzone 2 on Nov. 16, many players are wondering if...
How to Complete Fortnite Challenge 'Fly 100 Meters Continuously in an Octane'
Having trouble completing the "Fly 100 meters continuously in an Octane" Fortnite challenge? Don't worry we've got the guide just for you. In the latest update, the Octane vehicle from Rocket League has finally made its way to Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes. Previously available in Fortnite Creative, players could get behind the wheels of this classic vehicle and use its unique abilities on maps created by both the Fortnite Creative team and other players.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Nov. 15 Explained
Overwatch 2 is finally receiving another patch update on Nov. 15. The release of Overwatch 2 on Oct. 4 came with many bugs, hero imbalances, and headaches. Being in the first season of the game, Blizzard has been making significant improvements in each patch update. Overwatch 2 Patch Notes Nov....
Warzone 2 Best Guns Listed: SMG, Sniper, and AR
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's top weapons consist of snipers, long-range ARs, SMGs, and support weapons. From choosing snipers with a reliable range to selecting an SMG with a fast rate of fire, here's everything you need to know about the best guns in the game. Warzone 2's Top Weapons...
Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
At long last, Season 01 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II has officially arrived, and so have the patch notes. From weapon balancing changes to bug fixes, quality-of-life additions and more, here's a breakdown of the Season 1 patch notes for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
