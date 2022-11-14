Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Virtual History Talks presentation tonight to feature Plains Political Tradition
For November, the South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” speaker series features historians Sean Flynn and Paul Higbee. The duo are contributors to the new book, “The Plains Political Tradition: Essays on South Dakota Political Culture, volume 4,” edited by Jon K. Lauck and Paula M. Nelson.
drgnews.com
Summit Carbon Solutions partners with South Dakota landowners to achieve major carbon capture pipeline project milestone
Summit Carbon Solutions reached another major project milestone as the company has now secured easement agreements for more than 50% of the proposed pipeline route in South Dakota. Partnering with 400 landowners across South Dakota to sign 650 easement agreements, the company continues to make significant progress in advancing its carbon capture, transportation, and storage project and the $4.5 billion investment remains on track to begin construction next year and move into operations in 2024.
drgnews.com
Students to represent JAG-SD at national leadership event in Washington, DC; Student from Lyman among them
Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) students from four South Dakota high schools have been selected as delegates to the JAG National Student Leadership Academy in Washington, D.C., Dec. 1-3, 2022. “This is a tremendous opportunity for JAG-SD students to develop their leadership skills and visit with distinguished leaders in...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Department of Tourism recognizes 2022 Great Place designees
The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight on businesses that exemplify...
drgnews.com
South Dakota corn harvest wrapping up
For the week ending November 13, 2022, there were 4.7 days suitable for fieldwork in South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 49% very short, 38% short, 13% adequate, and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 46% very short, 40% short, 14% adequate, and 0% surplus.
drgnews.com
USDA NASS to collect 2022 crop production and stocks survey
As the 2022 growing season comes to an end, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will contact producers nationwide to gather final year-end crop production numbers and the amount of grain and oilseeds stored on their farms. At the same time, NASS will survey grain facility operators to determine year-end off-farm grain and oilseed stocks.
drgnews.com
177,000 South Dakotans, 54.6 million nationwide will travel for Thanksgiving holiday
AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. Locally, travelers will also be out on the roads and in the air as more than 177,000 South Dakotans plans to travel over the holiday weekend. That’s an increase of 1.2% over last year.
drgnews.com
Jury finds McLaughlin man not guilty of Assault and Threatening Law Enforcement
A 42 year old man from McLaughlin has been acquitted of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious. Bodily Injury, and Threatening a Federal Law Enforcement Officer. The charges against Richard Todd Steele related to an alleged incident that occurred on June 13, 2021, in Corson County. The...
drgnews.com
Six Lower Brule Players Make All Nations All-Conference Team
Class B All Nations Football Conference champion Lower Brule landed six players on the league’s all-conference team. Senior quarterback Gavin Thigh had 29 total touchdowns, 1,300 yards passing and 418 rushing. Senior wide receiver Brian LaRoche Jr. tallied 750 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Also making the all-conference team...
drgnews.com
SDSU Holds Off St. Bonaventure
SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Matt Dentlinger had 16 points in South Dakota State’s 66-62 victory against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Dentlinger added six rebounds for the Jackrabbits (2-1). Charlie Easley added nine points while going 3 of 8 (1 for 5 from distance), and he also had four steals. Luke Appel shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.
Comments / 0