Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation

We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
A Noble Cause: Meet Karlie and Kolbi Koesler

We love shining a spotlight on Oklahoma students who are making a difference. This month we are showcasing Karlie and Kolbi Koesler as the November Noble Cause winners. If you know a young person making a difference in your community, let us know about it. Send an e-mail to LivingOK@OKCFOX.com.
Oklahoma celebrates 115th year of statehood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 16, 1907, Oklahoma was granted statehood and became the 46th state of the union. The land that makes up modern-day Oklahoma was added to the United States as part of the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. Throughout the 19th century, the U.S. government relocated...
ODOT, AAA give warnings to those traveling to Norman for Bedlam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be on of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory ending Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a Resource Advisory beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday with an anticipated end at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Resource Advisory is being declared due to higher than normal resource outages, higher loads, lower...
How Anointed Hands Salon is Changing the Blowout Game

For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.
CHEF'STORE: Shaka

Its time to warm up with some delicious Hawaiian food from Shaka, todays CHEF'STORE kitchen. Shaka is located at 308 NW 10th Street in OKC. And you van give them a call at 405-724-7681. And you can shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W....
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon adds Senior Marathon to 2023 race slate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that it's adding a Senior Marathon race, giving seniors 65 and older their own race. Beginning in January, seniors will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend. Then during race weekend, runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park.
Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanizes Asian elephant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo, on Tuesday. Bamboo passed away inside the zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia. Caretakers brought the entire elephant herd inside the barn to allow them time to be near Bamboo. “Bamboo was a wonderful...
Take It Off Tuesday: Managing Diabetes

Managing diabetes can be challenging. Starla Robinson, a Registered Dietician with the OKC County Health Department, shares what can be done to prevent and manage Type 2 Diabetes. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment...
Chicken N Pickle's Snowbound Opens November 18th

Malcolm is having fun at Chicken N Pickle talking to Director of Field Marketing Stephanie Antone. Their Snowbound a Merry Ski Lodge Pop-Up opens tomorrow!. There's going to be great views, craft bites and holiday-inspired drinks. To make your reservations at snowbound a merry ski lodge go to Snowboundpopup.com. Chicken...
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental

Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
Edmond Electric's Luminance light display returns to Mitch Park this November

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric's opening celebration for Luminance is Monday, Nov. 21. Luminance is an annual free, walk-thru holiday light display. The light display will open on Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mitch Park, and will remain open through January 1. The light displays will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
