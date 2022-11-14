Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City sees the fastest rent increase in the nation
We've seen the headlines rent is on the rise across the country and it's going up fast. In Oklahoma City, we saw some of the highest price increases. Rent is up across the nation, up almost 9% compared to last year, with a median monthly national rent of more than $2,000, according to rent.com.
A Noble Cause: Meet Karlie and Kolbi Koesler
We love shining a spotlight on Oklahoma students who are making a difference. This month we are showcasing Karlie and Kolbi Koesler as the November Noble Cause winners. If you know a young person making a difference in your community, let us know about it. Send an e-mail to LivingOK@OKCFOX.com.
Oklahoma celebrates 115th year of statehood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 16, 1907, Oklahoma was granted statehood and became the 46th state of the union. The land that makes up modern-day Oklahoma was added to the United States as part of the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. Throughout the 19th century, the U.S. government relocated...
U.S. Department of Justice opens civil rights investigation in Oklahoma, OKCPD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The investigation aims to find out if Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, leading to...
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
'It is the longest distance that organs have flown,' medical tech takes flight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)-- — One organ donor can save around eight lives, and LifeShare of Oklahoma is leading technology to make sure transfers become more efficient. On Tuesday an un-crewed aircraft system piloted out of Lubbock, Texas landed in Oklahoma City. As impressive as the landing was, what's...
ODOT, AAA give warnings to those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be on of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police releases 2023 Thin Blue Line decal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police (OKC FOP) released its 2023 Thin Blue Line decal on Thursday to help raise funds for its foundation. The OKC FOP foundation assists injured, disabled, sick or distressed law enforcement members and provides money for medical expenses for members and their families. To help raise money for these costs, the OKC FOP has released their 2023 Thin Blue Line decal.
Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory ending Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a Resource Advisory beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday with an anticipated end at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Resource Advisory is being declared due to higher than normal resource outages, higher loads, lower...
Alternative heating options to save money on your gas and electric bills
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Southwest Power Pool, which manages Oklahoma's electric grid, declared a resource advisory on Wednesday due to higher than normal outages and cold weather. As temperatures drop, the cost to heat a home is skyrocketing. There are plenty of different routes someone can choose to...
How Anointed Hands Salon is Changing the Blowout Game
For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.
CHEF'STORE: Shaka
Its time to warm up with some delicious Hawaiian food from Shaka, todays CHEF'STORE kitchen. Shaka is located at 308 NW 10th Street in OKC. And you van give them a call at 405-724-7681. And you can shop where the chef's shop at the CHEF'STORE - located at 151 W....
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon adds Senior Marathon to 2023 race slate
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon announced on Tuesday that it's adding a Senior Marathon race, giving seniors 65 and older their own race. Beginning in January, seniors will walk/run 25 miles before race weekend. Then during race weekend, runners will meet at the Start Line in front of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and complete their last 1.2 miles, finishing in Scissortail Park.
Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanizes Asian elephant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo, on Tuesday. Bamboo passed away inside the zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia. Caretakers brought the entire elephant herd inside the barn to allow them time to be near Bamboo. “Bamboo was a wonderful...
Take It Off Tuesday: Managing Diabetes
Managing diabetes can be challenging. Starla Robinson, a Registered Dietician with the OKC County Health Department, shares what can be done to prevent and manage Type 2 Diabetes. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment...
Chicken N Pickle's Snowbound Opens November 18th
Malcolm is having fun at Chicken N Pickle talking to Director of Field Marketing Stephanie Antone. Their Snowbound a Merry Ski Lodge Pop-Up opens tomorrow!. There's going to be great views, craft bites and holiday-inspired drinks. To make your reservations at snowbound a merry ski lodge go to Snowboundpopup.com. Chicken...
Deaths of construction workers at Edmond job site ruled accidental
Reports from the office of the chief medical examiner are shedding more light on two on-the-job deaths earlier this year. Alejandro Cabrera, 29, and Emilio Alonzo, 28, were both killed at the site of the Coffee Creek sewer interceptor project in June. According to the medical examiner, both men died...
Edmond Electric's Luminance light display returns to Mitch Park this November
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric's opening celebration for Luminance is Monday, Nov. 21. Luminance is an annual free, walk-thru holiday light display. The light display will open on Monday, Nov. 21, beginning at 5 p.m. at Mitch Park, and will remain open through January 1. The light displays will be lit up daily from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.
'It's a new day at Western Heights:' Three board members resign, new leadership possible
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three members of the Western Heights School Board resigned on Tuesday. The resigning members were President Robert Everman, Vice President Robert Sharp, and Linda Farley. With only two members of the board remaining, the board can no longer achieve a quorum and conduct business.
Norman eyes armored vehicle purchase for police department funded by asset forfeiture
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Norman City Council is set to decide whether or not to purchase an armored BearCat vehicle for its police department using funding from civil asset forfeitures. Certain councilmembers and community residents have expressed some disagreement over the idea, however, and its...
