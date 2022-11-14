For years people who wanted to get sleek. silk pressed hair would have to drive to Dallas for such services, but not anymore. Roshonda Coleman, Owner of Anointed Hands Express Blowout Boutique in Oklahoma City, is changing the silk press game. Her salon specializes in textured hair and has figured out how to get clients in and out of the salon in 90-minutes or less, while also preserving their hair with the latest technology.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO