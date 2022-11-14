ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

abcnews4.com

State Elections Commission certifies votes in 2022 General Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All votes from the 2022 SC General Election have been certified following a Thursday vote, the State Election Commission announced Thursday. In a news release from the SEC, officials said the election "ran smoothly" thanks to states new two-week early voting period and additional security and integrity measures.
COLUMBIA, SC
Carolina Lights returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its...
LEXINGTON, SC

