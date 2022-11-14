SALT LAKE CITY – Suns All-Star point guard Chris Paul is listed as questionable with a sore right heel heading into Friday’s game at Utah (10-6). Paul hasn’t played since the first half of Phoenix’s loss on Nov. 7 at Philadelphia as he grabbed at his foot trying to get around a Paul Reed screen. Paul has missed four straight games with the injury. ...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 25 MINUTES AGO