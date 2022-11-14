Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
Despite Lombardo's win, Nevada Democrats expand majorities in state legislature
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Republican Joe Lombardo will be Nevada's next governor, but he will have to compromise to effectively govern after Democrats expanded their majorities in both chambers of the state legislature. Democrats picked up one seat in the Senate, expanding their majority from...
pvtimes.com
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
news3lv.com
Leaked videos show vulgar, threatening rants from Michele Fiore and GOP leader
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Nevada GOP chairwoman is calling for a change in state leadership. This comes after leaked videos revealed the current state chair and national committeewoman gave vulgar and threatening rants about Republicans who endorsed Democrats in this year’s midterm elections. The main subject...
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
jammin1057.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
Nevada Democrats secure supermajority in Assembly
Nevada Democrats have emerged from the midterm elections with a supermajority of 28 seats in the state Assembly, though they have narrowly missed a Senate supermajority by one seat.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
knpr
A shift to purple: What do Nevada's election results mean for the state's future?
After the election, Nevada will have Republicans in the governor and lieutenant governor’s seats and a larger Democratic majority in the Legislature. In Congress, Nevada kept the same representatives, thwarting attempts by Republicans to take three House and one Senate seat. Nevadans also voted yes on three ballot questions,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss
Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
dclabor.org
Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada
The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California
This week’s Indy Environment looks at efforts to reduce wildfire risks through forest treatments, an effort that supporters say will also benefit the Truckee River watershed. The post Why a Nevada water utility is looking upstream to forest management in California appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
news3lv.com
UNLV researchers to study law enforcement traffic stops in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Researchers from UNLV have received a grant to study law enforcement traffic stops around Nevada. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine said it received $560,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to undertake the research. A team will analyze records to see who gets...
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
Nevada's Secretary of State addresses election denial, fraudulent claims
In recent years "election denying" has become more prevalent. More voters and candidates have claimed elections were "fraudulent," or did not accept the results.
Fox5 KVVU
Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
Results: Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-endorsed Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's gubernatorial election
Arizona's gubernatorial race was one of the closest and most contentious in the nation.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas water district propose new golf course limits
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New this afternoon, more water conservation may be on the way for local golf courses. According to a recent meeting held by the water district, the district is proposing golf courses limit their water use to 4-acre feet per acre of land. MORE ON NEWS...
newtolasvegas.com
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
nevadasagebrush.com
Nevada Dining remains short staffed
Nevada Dining and other campus dining options are struggling to maintain a sufficient number of employees, even though they are in a better position than last year, dining services still lack the amount of workers they need. Dean Kennedy, executive director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services, discussed how...
Comments / 2