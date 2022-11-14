Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
NOLA.com
Blood and front-end damage contradicted drunk driver's claims in fatal crash: JPSO
Authorities estimate Travis Barnes' blood alcohol content was about three times the legal 0.08% limit when he slammed into a homeless man who was pushing his wife's wheelchair across a Harvey street last month. But instead of reporting the crash and seeking help for the injured couple, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's...
Man charged with death of man brutally beaten in South 7th Ward
A man was arrested Wednesday (Nov. 17) in connection to the death of a man who died after being brutally beaten in New Orleans' 7th Ward this summer.
NOLA.com
After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison
A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
fox8live.com
NOPD officer accused of raping 14-year-old changes plea in exchange for lighter sentence
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Police Senior Officer Rodney Vicknair, who originally pleaded not guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl, has changed his tune. Vicknair on Wednesday (Nov. 16) changed his plea to guilty in federal Judge Lance Africk’s courtroom. Vicknair, 55, is accused of grooming and...
St. Charles Parish deputies investigate string of overnight car burglaries
The SCPSO says deputies are investigating the series of burglaries, all of which took place Monday (Nov. 14) night going into Tuesday morning in the Lakewood area of Luling. We're told that each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
WDSU
Prosecutors, defense win freedom for man in 1983 killing
NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing has won his freedom after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his conviction overturned. Attorneys on both sides said evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was kept...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
houmatimes.com
TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station
Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
In shooting of off-duty New Orleans police officer, Crimestoppers tip leads to arrest
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of off-duty officer Louis Blackmon III, who was wounded Oct. 13 during a robbery in Mid-City. Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson credited the public for leading investigators to Henry Vicknair, 33. A tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans Inc. led to his identification and arrest, Ferguson said.
SWAT standoff with suspect near library in Metairie ends peacefully
Jefferson Parish SWAT units are on the scene of a barricaded suspect near the East Bank Regional Library in Metairie. West Napoleon Avenue in closed in both directions in the 4800 block.
NOLA.com
$4 million bond set for Kenner man accused of raping 11-year-old boy
A Jefferson Parish judge on Wednesday set bond at more than $4 million for a Kenner man accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old boy, the second such allegation against him, according to court records. Lance Green, 39, was arrested Nov. 10 and booked with eight counts of first-degree rape of...
Why Are FBI Agents Investigating Clothing Purchases & What Does it Have to Do With NOLA Mayor?
The embattled Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is coming into the spotlight once again, but this time it's about her clothing. WVUE's Lee Zurich says a source close to investigators has told him the FBI had interviewed workers at Ballin's Ltd. in New Orleans twice this month. According to...
fox8live.com
NOPD arrests man accused of shooting, robbing off-duty officer in Mid City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested the accused suspect 33-year-old Henry Vicknair in connection with shooting officer Louis Blackmon in Mid-City on Oct. 13. Investigators say Vicknair pulled out a weapon and demanded the officer’s possession’s near a bar on North Rendon. Blackmon grabbed the barrel of the...
NOLA.com
Man arrested after 3-hour standoff at apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue, JPSO says
A man was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on West Napoleon Avenue in Metairie near the main branch of the Jefferson Parish Library, authorities said. The standoff shut down traffic in both directions in the 4800 block of West Napoleon Avenue for a couple of...
fox8live.com
Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June. According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man found dead after having been struck by train had also been shot
NEW ORLEANS — A man who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train was found to have suffered gunshot wounds as well, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide, New Orleans Police said Wednesday. According to the police department, officers responded...
