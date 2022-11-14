ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

cenlanow.com

St. James Parish native to serve 15 years for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 24-year-old Jaylon Braxton pled guilty to attempted manslaughter Monday after he shot a man in March of 2020. St. James Parish deputies responded to a Vacherie neighborhood after shots were reportedly fired in the area. A male was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Official documents say detectives learned Braxton and the victim had a verbal argument that led to the shooting.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

After killing Jefferson Parish jail inmate, two-time felon sentenced to 70 years in prison

A two-time felon who punched and killed a fellow Jefferson Parish jail inmate has been sentenced to 70 years in prison, authorities said Wednesday. Press Shorter III's criminal record dates from 2013, when he was convicted of second-degree battery. In January, Judge Danyelle Taylor of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 20 years for illegal possession of a gun, resisting arrest and drug charges. And on Feb. 16, a jury convicted him of manslaughter, for fatally beating Brian Alexander in a shower at the Gretna jail, resulting in Taylor adding the maximum 40 years to his punishment.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Mid-City shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

A man killed in a shooting early Monday in Mid-City has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Jemell Nelson was 31, the coroner said Thursday. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). Nelson died at the scene, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Prosecutors, defense win freedom for man in 1983 killing

NEW ORLEANS — A man who spent nearly four decades behind bars for a 1983 killing has won his freedom after New Orleans prosecutors joined defense lawyers in asking to have his conviction overturned. Attorneys on both sides said evidence of inconsistencies in the only eyewitness’s testimony was kept...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Has Been Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station

Louisiana Man Previously Arrested 17 Times Arrested Again for Allegedly Trespassing Near Petroleum Pumping Station. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 15, 2022, that Sean Gautreaux, 40, of LaPlace, Louisiana, was arrested on Sunday, November 13, 2022, for allegedly trespassing near Marathon’s pumping station on West Airline Highway in Garyville, Louisiana.
GARYVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

$4 million bond set for Kenner man accused of raping 11-year-old boy

A Jefferson Parish judge on Wednesday set bond at more than $4 million for a Kenner man accused of repeatedly raping an 11-year-old boy, the second such allegation against him, according to court records. Lance Green, 39, was arrested Nov. 10 and booked with eight counts of first-degree rape of...
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

Death of inmate during jailhouse brawl declared justifiable self-defense, OPSO says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation into the death of an inmate during a jailhouse brawl in June. According to Sheriff Susan Hutson, OPSO investigators determined that Philip Soublet Jr., 31, first attacked fellow inmate Jrell Jack with a deadly weapon before Jack armed himself in self-defense and fatally wounded Soublet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The student suffered minor injuries, according to the NOPD. They are now back home with family, according to the school.
LOUISIANA STATE

