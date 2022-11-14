Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
HRSA grants Avera over $2.5 million to support healthcare workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) granted Avera funds to support nurses and expand its healthcare services through telehealth and virtual nursing. According to Avera’s press release, the multiple grants provide over $2.5 million in funding to support nursing and address healthcare...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Weather Recap
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - November is Adoption Awareness Month. Laurie Gill, with the South Dakota Department of Social Services, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it.
dakotanewsnow.com
First Dakota National Bank continues celebrating 150 years of service
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory came to fruition in 1872. A century and a half later, First Dakota National Bank is still standing prominently. To celebrate the 150-year anniversary, staff have incorporated a plethora of ways to commemorate the achievement from beers, truck giveaways, and even sharing family recipes. Dan Statema, the Director of Corporate Image and Development, explained some of the fun they have had recognizing the milestone and how they are also giving back.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,088 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up 10 from 3,078 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 60-69; 70-79 (2); 80+ (6). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brown, Butte, Clark, McPherson, Pennington and Union Counties with two each in Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties.
newscenter1.tv
Why getting a Concealed Carry Permit may be worth it, even in South Dakota
CUSTER, S.D. — Although you’re not required to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota, the training that comes along with obtaining a Concealed Carry Permit can be extremely beneficial, and not very costly. Why bother getting a Concealed Carry Permit?. Hot Springs Police...
dakotanewsnow.com
Public input open house discussing 85th St. and I-29 interchange
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area. Shannon Ausen, an engineering program manager for Sioux Falls, has kept a...
Controversy surrounds plan to end food tax by ballot measure rather than through legislature
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot. But there’s already controversy about the wording of a proposed ballot measure and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Taking a look back at the 2022 severe weather season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We all know the weather in our area can get wild at times and that was absolutely the case during this severe weather season, especially the spring and early summer months. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service issued 340 severe thunderstorm and tornado...
gowatertown.net
Two Watertown businesses named “Great Place Designees” by SD Tourism
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Tourism has recognized 48 businesses across the state with the 2022 South Dakota Great Place designation. These tourism-focused businesses earned the designation for their outstanding hospitality and customer service. The South Dakota Great Place program is designed to put a spotlight...
dakotanewsnow.com
YYSA raised over $2.5 million for First Dakota Soccer Park
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) announced they surpassed their fundraising goal as their First Dakota Soccer Park campaign came to a close, raising over $2,670,000. “We are incredibly grateful to the many wonderful businesses and individuals in the Yankton community for their support...
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hunger & Homelessness Week raising awareness in the Sioux Falls community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is one of several local non-profits that are working together to help the homeless in Sioux Falls as part of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. ”Our whole goal is to end homelessness but we can’t do it alone so...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem announces Christmas at the Capitol Grand Lighting Ceremony
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has announced that the 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol will take place in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. According to the press release from the Governor’s office, the Capitol Christmas display...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Questions surrounding open enrollment
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota receiving millions in settlement with Google
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo has announced that South Dakota, along with 39 other states, has reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multi-state Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU drag show organizers and performers explain their “kid-friendly” show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drag show that took place at South Dakota State University in Brookings on Wednesday evening is under the spotlight, partly because a lawmaker incorrectly stated that it was funded by university — and therefore taxpayer — money. But Representative Chris...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amid backlash, SDSU president says university is not sponsoring “kid-friendly” drag show
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of South Dakota state lawmakers and conservative activists believe that a drag show advertised as “kid friendly” should not be able to move forward after it was brought to light earlier this week. The event is slated to take place...
