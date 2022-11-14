Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
There's Reportedly Talk About Longtime NFL Coaches Stepping Down
Only five NFL head coaches have held their current position for more than five years. It's possible at least one of those mainstays considers leaving their post soon. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, there's chatter around the league about one of the league's three longest-tenured head coaches stepping down after the 2022 or 2023 season.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
thecomeback.com
Adam Schefter gives huge Washington Commanders update
Last week, news broke that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is taking steps toward selling the team as he and the franchise face a criminal investigation as well as league investigations for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. But even though a few potential buyers have emerged despite the huge projected sale price, no sale has taken place yet. But apparently, that sale could happen in the near future.
Golf Digest
Everyone is focusing on the wrong thing in this hilarious Taylor Heinicke post-victory plane video
The stats will tell you that Taylor Heinicke had a pretty meh game on Monday night in Philadelphia, but the final score tells a much different story. All that matters to a true, pure backup quarterback like Heinicke is getting the dub, and by God did he and the Washington Commanders get a massive dub over the undefeated Eagles for all the world to see.
Third possible NBA expansion city emerges in the running
The NBA’s growing popularity has spurred talk of expansion, and while Seattle and Las Vegas are likely the next sites, Mexico City has emerged as a possible contender. The NBA is the hottest ticket in town, at least among ownership groups. The league has seen steady fan and revenue growth over the years, while MLB and the NFL have each had their share of issues.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane backup quarterback pay
Journeyman NFL quarterback Chase Daniel certainly hasn’t exactly become a star in the league since he signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent back in 2009. Throughout his 13-year NFL career, he’s appeared in a total of 72 games for six different NFL teams, only starting five of them. But even if he hasn’t gotten the notoriety, he’s certainly earned the paychecks.
iheart.com
Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 10
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after a Week 10 in which the Vikings won the most exciting game of the year in Buffalo, Tua Tagovailoa emerged as a legitimate MVP candidate for the Dolphins over the Browns, Tom Brady and the Bucs saved their season in Munich vs. the Seahawks, Jeff Saturday told his critics to kick rocks in a debut win over the Raiders, the Packers rose from the dead to knock off Dallas, the Rams season likely ended with Cooper Kupp's ankle injury in a loss to Arizona, and the Commanders ended the Eagles' undefeated season.
iheart.com
Don't Buy Derek Carr's 'Crying' in Theatrical Interview After Raiders Loss
Jason Smith: “I listed to this and listened to this a few times and I’m just saying to myself— am I really buying that? It sounded so forced. That’s not how you talk after a game when you have time to compose yourself and you walk out and speak to the media after. I feel like this was put on because he knows he’s going to get traded after this year, because you can’t go 4-13 and spend $30 million on a quarterback. Or he wanted you to know that he cares, and don’t blame me, it’s not my fault, and I like being a Raider. This whole thing seems so forced. I’m not buying that this was genuine. It was a bit of theatre that was put on. All for football reasons— whether it was him wanting to stay, him trying to motivate the team, motivate other guys, ‘let’s not quit on the season’, but it felt more like it was end of game theatre to inspire and get a reaction than it was just a real, raw moment from Derek Carr. This was more like an actor who read his sides before he went into an audition and he’s like ‘okay, what do you want me to do, I’m supposed to be upset because we lost a football game? OK, I got it, I know EXACTLY what to do…’ That’s what I felt like he was doing; he wants to put that image out there, almost like a Russell Wilson ‘I want this to be what people take away from seeing me after.’ I’m not buying that it was a genuine bit of emotion, it was him wanting to get out there that he cares, he wants his image to be that he wants to be a Raider, I don’t want to go anywhere, and I don’t want to get the blame." (Full Segment Above)
