kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District

Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
PORTLAND, OR
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless tent and camp fires increasing in Portland

There have already been more fires this year than in all of 2021, Portland Fire and Rescue said.Dangerous homeless tent and camp fires are increasing year after year in Portland, and are now occurring at a rate of more than one a day. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, so far in 2022, the department said there have already been 444 fires connected to homeless tents or camps. That compares to 443 in all of 2021, PF&R told KOIN 6 News. Fire officials said it's tricky to balance public safety when it comes to fires at homeless camps. While there...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandobserver.com

Gonzalez prevails over Hardesty in Portland City Council Race

Rene Gonzalez wins against Jo Ann Hardesty in the race for Portland City Commissioner. Hardesty was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. Election data shows that she beat Gonzalez handily along most of the east riverbank — especially in the Buckman, Kerns, Hosford-Abernethy, King and Eliot neighborhoods. Gonzalez was able to get a majority of the voters in East Portland. Gonzalez’s election was an indication that Portland voters are looking for change, as they also approved a measure that will completely overhaul the city’s form of government.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages have been reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds move into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages..
PORTLAND, OR
sgbonline.com

Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection

Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyards bloom together in Woodburn

We tend to forget that Willamette Valley wine country covers more than the areas surrounding Newberg, Dundee and Carlton. If you are willing to take the time to head east to places like Woodburn, Mount Angel and Yoder, you will discover gems like Wooden Shoe Vineyards. I recently visited their...
WOODBURN, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water

Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
HILLSBORO, OR

