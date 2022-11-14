Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland-area food pantries struggling amid rising food costs and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Related
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
WWEEK
Jazz Fans Await a Club’s Resurrection in the Pearl District
Address: 555 NW 12th Ave. Steve McLain’s closing of Oba Restaurante a 20-year-old Pearl District institution, was so abrupt his staff didn’t even have time to clean out the kitchen. Diners arrived to find a note announcing the closure posted on the door. That evening, when the landlord arrived to change the locks, desserts were still sitting in the refrigerator case, according to the building’s real estate broker.
Tolls are coming to I-205 and I-5 around Portland. It's just a matter of time
PORTLAND, Ore. — We don't yet have an exact "when," but it's looking inevitable that tolls are coming to interstates around the Portland area. The Oregon Department of Transportation is well on its way into the planning and review process. For the uninitiated, tolling will mean that drivers need...
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Fred Meyer workers’ paychecks come up short due to payroll software glitch
An update to Fred Meyer’s payroll software has left some employees’ paychecks short of what they’re owed, some for several weeks. Jeffery Temple, a spokesperson for Fred Meyer, said the parent company, Kroger Co., recently launched a new human resources platform that has caused the problems. “Through...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
Homeless tent and camp fires increasing in Portland
There have already been more fires this year than in all of 2021, Portland Fire and Rescue said.Dangerous homeless tent and camp fires are increasing year after year in Portland, and are now occurring at a rate of more than one a day. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, so far in 2022, the department said there have already been 444 fires connected to homeless tents or camps. That compares to 443 in all of 2021, PF&R told KOIN 6 News. Fire officials said it's tricky to balance public safety when it comes to fires at homeless camps. While there...
portlandobserver.com
Gonzalez prevails over Hardesty in Portland City Council Race
Rene Gonzalez wins against Jo Ann Hardesty in the race for Portland City Commissioner. Hardesty was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland. Election data shows that she beat Gonzalez handily along most of the east riverbank — especially in the Buckman, Kerns, Hosford-Abernethy, King and Eliot neighborhoods. Gonzalez was able to get a majority of the voters in East Portland. Gonzalez’s election was an indication that Portland voters are looking for change, as they also approved a measure that will completely overhaul the city’s form of government.
Interstate Bridge lifts for emergency repair after cable comes loose
The southbound Interstate Bridge lifted for an emergency repair after a cable came loose on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
kptv.com
Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages have been reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds move into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages..
sgbonline.com
Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection
Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
hereisoregon.com
Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyards bloom together in Woodburn
We tend to forget that Willamette Valley wine country covers more than the areas surrounding Newberg, Dundee and Carlton. If you are willing to take the time to head east to places like Woodburn, Mount Angel and Yoder, you will discover gems like Wooden Shoe Vineyards. I recently visited their...
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water
Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
Comments / 0