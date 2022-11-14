Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon virtual health service clinic to begin in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amazon will be bringing a new service to the state of Nevada. Amazon Clinic will be operating in 32 states, including Nevada, aiming to provide virtual care for common conditions like allergies, acne, and hair loss. The clinic will also give customers the opportunity to choose...
pvtimes.com
‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong
Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows unemployment in the Silver State rose by 0.2% in October. The economic report for October 2022 showed Nevada gained 7,500 jobs, driven mostly by Las Vegas’s gain of 4,900 jobs. Here locally, Reno...
thevalemagazine.com
Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder
When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic party has won a supermajority in the state assembly. 28 assembly Democrats will be sent to the 82nd legislature, which begins Feb. 6. Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber. Six of those new members are new. “I want to...
Nevada Democrats secure supermajority in Assembly
Nevada Democrats have emerged from the midterm elections with a supermajority of 28 seats in the state Assembly, though they have narrowly missed a Senate supermajority by one seat.
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
knpr
Nevada Gov.-elect Lombardo announces members of transition team
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo on Wednesday announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January. Ryan Erwin, the founder of RedRock Strategies, was named chair of the transition team. In a pre-written statement to media, Lombardo said with Erwin's "steadfast leadership and integrity," he's confident he'll "do...
Owner of Area 51 website has Nevada home searched, seized by federal agents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The owner of a website devoted to the Area 51 military base, is searching for answers as to why federal agents busted down the doors to search two of his homes. Joerg Arnu, a naturalized U.S. citizen, has devoted much of his life to understanding the base. His website, dreamlandresort.com, is a […]
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
dclabor.org
Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada
The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
knpr
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
upr.org
New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Fox5 KVVU
Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
knpr
A shift to purple: What do Nevada's election results mean for the state's future?
After the election, Nevada will have Republicans in the governor and lieutenant governor’s seats and a larger Democratic majority in the Legislature. In Congress, Nevada kept the same representatives, thwarting attempts by Republicans to take three House and one Senate seat. Nevadans also voted yes on three ballot questions,...
43 miles? Las Vegans might pass on a Thanksgiving road trip this year
Holidays are all about family, but if it's more than a 43-mile drive, forget it. That's apparently the attitude in Nevada this Thanksgiving as gas prices put the clamp on travel plans.
nevadacurrent.com
State commission touts taxing services, lifting property tax caps to fund schools
A report mandated by the Nevada Legislature recommends the state increase per pupil funding beyond the national average at an additional cost of $3.2 billion over the next decade, and pay for it by taxing discretionary services and tweaking the property tax formula. Nevada spent $9,548 per pupil in fiscal...
KOLO TV Reno
Cortez Masto wins Senate race
