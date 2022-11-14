ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOLO TV Reno

Amazon virtual health service clinic to begin in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amazon will be bringing a new service to the state of Nevada. Amazon Clinic will be operating in 32 states, including Nevada, aiming to provide virtual care for common conditions like allergies, acne, and hair loss. The clinic will also give customers the opportunity to choose...
pvtimes.com

‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong

Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows unemployment in the Silver State rose by 0.2% in October. The economic report for October 2022 showed Nevada gained 7,500 jobs, driven mostly by Las Vegas’s gain of 4,900 jobs. Here locally, Reno...
thevalemagazine.com

Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder

When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Dems win supermajority in the state assembly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic party has won a supermajority in the state assembly. 28 assembly Democrats will be sent to the 82nd legislature, which begins Feb. 6. Those 28 members represent two-thirds of the 42-member chamber. Six of those new members are new. “I want to...
KOLO TV Reno

Pet of the Week

Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
knpr

Nevada Gov.-elect Lombardo announces members of transition team

Governor-elect Joe Lombardo on Wednesday announced his transition team and working committees ahead of taking office in January. Ryan Erwin, the founder of RedRock Strategies, was named chair of the transition team. In a pre-written statement to media, Lombardo said with Erwin's "steadfast leadership and integrity," he's confident he'll "do...
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
dclabor.org

Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada

The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
ARIZONA STATE
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
upr.org

New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Fox5 KVVU

Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
nevadacurrent.com

State commission touts taxing services, lifting property tax caps to fund schools

A report mandated by the Nevada Legislature recommends the state increase per pupil funding beyond the national average at an additional cost of $3.2 billion over the next decade, and pay for it by taxing discretionary services and tweaking the property tax formula. Nevada spent $9,548 per pupil in fiscal...
KOLO TV Reno

Cortez Masto wins Senate race

KOLO 8 News Now's 9am newscast featuring lifestyle segments and the latest news from around northern Nevada. Monday Motivations: Making the most of your time this holiday.
