Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Mega Millions Quick Pick Ticket
The Florida Lottery announced that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Affordable Places to Retire on the Water
Many people see living by the water as a luxury that one might be able to enjoy in one's later years if one is very lucky. After all, property in waterfront cities tends to be more expensive and scarce. And although the sunshine state is known for its beaches and lakes, not every home is within proximity to the water.
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Train Testing Through a Stretch of Martin and St. Lucie Counties Friday
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 17, 2022: – Brightline’s test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast again on Friday, November 18, to continue testing at maximum speeds of 110 mph. The testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie...
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
The Most Charming Small Towns in Florida in 2022, According to a Travel Website
Many people who wish to visit or live in Florida think of towns like Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa because these larger cities are well-known and offer plenty of things to do. But there are smaller, lesser-known towns that can be charming and worth a visit.
hotelnewsresource.com
AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
Weekend things to do: Beaujolais Nouveau Day, ‘Dirty Dancing’ and Christmas cocktails at Miracle pop-up in Delray Beach
You know the holiday season has arrived with this weekend’s proliferation of events put on by The Flamingo Flea, Indie Craft Bazaar and Sunny Side Up Market — keen-eyed curators of cool gift possibilities made by local creatives. If you are looking for a unique and thoughtful item that will totally rehabilitate your gift-giving reputation, sold in a communal atmosphere among like-minded folks, ...
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
Publix to serve beer, wine at these Florida locations
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix customers can now enjoy a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping at select stores in Florida. Customers can order freshly brewed coffee, a glass of wine, or beer and sip while they shop. According to Publix’s website, customers “can enjoy a glass...
WPBF News 25
Pedestrian crushed between train cars during train hook-up in Palm Beach County 'industrial accident'
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — One person is dead after an "industrial accident" involving a train in Palm Beach County Thursday morning. Palm Beach County deputies said a pedestrian was crushed between two train cars during the train hook-up at about 7 a.m. It happened at Rogers Road and Miami Canal Road in South Bay.
This Predator Just Moved To Boca Raton, And We Know Where
CONVICTED IN BROWARD COUNTY. PHILLIPPE TORRES MOVES NORTH TO PALM BEACH COUNTY, SETTLES IN BOCA RATON. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Phillippe Torres is a registered sexual predator and he now calls Boca Raton “home.” The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told BocaNewsNow.com that […]
wqcs.org
Manatee Feeding Program May Resume in December
Florida - Wednesday November 16, 2022: As the first cold front of the season moves into the state, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Service said they're getting ready to re-launch the temporary manatee feeding program. The program began last year in the wake of a manatee die off...
Port St. Lucie residents may get relief on flood insurance
At a time it seems everything is becoming more expensive, the city of Port St. Lucie took steps to bring down the cost of flood insurance for residents.
Boynton Beach T-Mobile Store Burglarized, Thief Forgets To Turn Off GPS
More Than $30K In Electronics Stolen, Found In North Broward County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An ex-employee of the T-Mobile store in the Boynton Beach Mall allegedly returned to the store after it closed for Hurricane Nicole — gained entrance — and stole […]
wqcs.org
Early Morning Crash Claims the Life of a Pedestrian in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Thursday November 17, 2022: An early morning crash in Port St. Lucie claimed the life of a pedestrian in Port St. Lucie. PSL Police Public Information Officer Sargent John Dellacroce reports that the pedestrian was "walking south in the roadway" along the the 2900-Blk of SW Savona Blvd when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on the same road struck the pedestrian.
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
Locally-Owned and Operated Restaurant to Open in Vero Beach
“I won’t be open until months from now," owner Nicholas Dimino declares.
