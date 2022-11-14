Read full article on original website
27 First News
Clara Young, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Young, 88, of Sharpsville, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Keith E. Osborne, New Wilmington, PA
NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith E. Osborne, 68, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at The Grove at New Wilmington. Keith was born July 14, 1954, in Clark, Pennsylvania to Virginia (Osborne) and Ervin Osborne. He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1973. Keith...
Clara A. Gregg, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Clara A. Gregg, 80, of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was born March 10, 1942. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Geraldine “Gerrie” Ann Padovich, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Gerrie” Ann Padovich, of Hubbard, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was 73. Geraldine was born on May 14, 1949, at home in Marianna, Pennsylvania, a daughter to William D. and...
Joseph P. Molaskey, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Molaskey passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 14, with his family by his side. Joe was born August 16, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph C. Molaskey and Mary Tebelak Molaskey. He married Stella Sensesak on March 15,...
Pauline Louise Kay, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline Louise Kay, 95, passed away peacefully after a long and fulfilling life, Monday, November 14, 2022, at Assumption Village, with her nieces who cared for her for many years, Nancy and Mandy Brickley, at her side. She was born July 4, 1927, in...
Olga Pujic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Olga Pujic, 95, formerly of Hermitage, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday afternoon, November 15, 2022, in the Windsor House at Liberty Health Care Center, Youngstown, Ohio. She was 95. Mrs. Pujic was born on May 19, 1927, in the village...
Charles C. Stewart, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Clyde Stewart, age 88, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Andover, Ohio. Formerly of Geneva, Pennsylvania, Charles was born on October 27, 1934, in Wampum, Pennsylvania, the son of Martha (Craig) and Ira Stewart. Charles began working at a young age to help...
Carol Kelley Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kelley Kerr, 92, of Warren, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born, August 19, 1930, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Kelley. She was a graduate of Salem High School and Randolph Macon...
Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, 88, of Austintown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Vitas Health Care, Orlando, Florida. Leo was born July 7, 1934, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Casimiro Tirado and Juan Diaz. At the age of 16 he came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico to work on a farm owned by an Italian family who taught him to cook and make wine before coming to Ohio.
Donna L. Leskovec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Leskovec, a longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Donna was born January 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Crescenzo “Christy” and Angeline “Angela” (Alexander) Mancini. Raised on Youngstown’s west side, she...
William A. Clayton, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Clayton, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury, Ohio. Mr. Clayton was born on September 18, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Oren and Ann Marie (Kaliney) Clayton. He was a 1960 graduate...
Joseph Jan Freedman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Jan Freedman, 84, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Joseph was born on July 30, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Albert and Virginia Freedman. Joseph was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Navy...
Kathleen “Kathy” (O’Leary) Chiodo Donaldson, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen (O’Leary) Chiodo Donaldson, age 70, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home in Sharon, Pennsylvania with her beloved family at her side. She is finally at peace after bravely fighting cancer for over two years. Kathy...
Jerry Charles Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Charles Miller, 87, of 992 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born January 22, 1935 in Yazoo City, Mississippi, the son of Charlie and...
Richard M. Turner, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard M. Turner, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center. Richard was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on January 27, 1948, a son of the late Cleon and Marie Turner. He served in the United States Air Force during the...
Jenna Nicole Bonetti, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenna Nicole Bonetti, 31, passed away on November 2, 2022, at 1:30 a.m. at her home in Kansas. She was born September 23, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio. Jenna enjoyed diamond paintings, taking long walks, and laughing with friends, and spending time with family. She loved...
Elinore K. Mihevic, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elinore K. Mihevic, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elinore K. Mihevic, please visit our floral store.
Larry Thomas McFall, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Thomas McFall, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at home after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 25, 1943, at East Liverpool City Hospital, an only son of the late Walter and Virginia (Jeffries Laport) McFall. Larry was...
