Police: Work van stolen from Schenectady County crew
A man had been out of Schenectady County Jail for about 20 minutes before authorities say he stole a work van full of electrician's tools from a county crew working in Schenectady.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Albany man sentenced in East Capitol Park stabbing case
An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.
Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady
Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
iheart.com
State Police Investigating Crash in Saratoga County That Killed Woman
State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Saratoga County that left a woman dead. Troopers say 69-year-old Frances Fay of Saratoga Springs turned onto State Route 146 from Farm to Market Road in Halfmoon Tuesday and her vehicle was struck by a commercial vehicle. Fay passed away at the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident can contact State Police at 518-583-7000.
DA reports two convictions in Troy
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
Truck drivers brace for storm in Western New York
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
Sneak peek of Santa’s new set at Colonie Center
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sleigh bells are already ringing in the Capital Region! Preparations are underway for the unveiling of Santa’s brand new workshop at Colonie Center. Santa will be available for pictures beginning on Saturday, November 19th until December 24th. From November 19th through December 15th, photo hours are as follows: Monday through Saturday, […]
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
Albany bodega’s liquor license suspended for alleged booze sales to minors
The SLA issued an emergency suspension for All Star Pizza & Deli's liquor license.
WNYT
Troy police investigate shooting inside store
One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Market Deli on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
Mechanicville Thanksgiving distribution entering 16th year
The 16th annual Mechanicville Area Community Services Center will kick off on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Via Fresca in Albany closing after almost 17 years
Via Fresca, an Italian gourmet market at 1666 Western Avenue in Albany, is permanently closing its doors after almost 17 years. Owner John Randazzo made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
WNYT
Glenville man charged in hatchet attack has court appearance moved to December
A Glenville man accused of attacking two Clifton Park teenagers with a hatchet was set to appear before a judge on Tuesday. However, that appearance has been moved to December 13, after his lawyer asked for an adjournment. Benjamin Jerome allegedly swung a hatchet at the victims and shot their...
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them.
Guilty verdict reached in fatal March 2020 stabbing
An Albany man was found guilty of fatally stabbing another man in March 2020.
