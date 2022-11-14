ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
iheart.com

State Police Investigating Crash in Saratoga County That Killed Woman

State Police are continuing their investigation into a crash in Saratoga County that left a woman dead. Troopers say 69-year-old Frances Fay of Saratoga Springs turned onto State Route 146 from Farm to Market Road in Halfmoon Tuesday and her vehicle was struck by a commercial vehicle. Fay passed away at the scene, but the driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident can contact State Police at 518-583-7000.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

DA reports two convictions in Troy

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced two individuals were convicted recently. James "Finny" Smith Jr., 50 of Troy pled guilty on November 17. Shelton McCoy, 25 of Troy was found guilty of having a controlled substance.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Truck drivers brace for storm in Western New York

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain. At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sneak peek of Santa’s new set at Colonie Center

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sleigh bells are already ringing in the Capital Region! Preparations are underway for the unveiling of Santa’s brand new workshop at Colonie Center. Santa will be available for pictures beginning on Saturday, November 19th until December 24th. From November 19th through December 15th, photo hours are as follows: Monday through Saturday, […]
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Troy police investigate shooting inside store

One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Market Deli on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy