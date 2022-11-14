Read full article on original website
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave.
Elon Musk's Twitter firing spree doesn't seem to be slowing down. The world's richest man started his spell as the owner of the social media platform by firing several prominent board members, then followed up by laying off over half of the company's staff in an attempt to cut costs. Entire departments were dismantled, and some firings may have been premature, reportedly leading to the company desperately asking former staff responsible for key projects to come back to their jobs.
To some, Twitter's short post format is its unique selling point. Users say what they have to say in 280 characters, and everyone else can quickly read their opinions. This may no longer be the case if one of Elon Musk's many plans for the company comes off. Originally, tweets were limited to 140 characters, which Twitter claims was due to the limits imposed by its SMS-based origins. As the company advanced, Twitter was no longer reliant on SMS and the character limit was eventually doubled to 280 characters. But many users still hit the limit and have to find creative ways of getting their very detailed points across on the social media site. One method involves using the notepad app included on many phones and tablets. The app can be used to write out long-form messages and tell fairly long stories. The text written on the app can then be screenshotted, multiple times if necessary, and those screenshots can be attached to a single tweet. The tweet's own character limit can then be used to post a brief summary and attach necessary hashtags. This is something Elon Musk previously described as an "absurdity" while talking about introducing a way to add long-form text to tweets from within the app itself.
A feature that was previously scrapped before Musk's takeover, Twitter may be once again planning to implement end-to-end encryption for direct messages.
Elon Musk has never portrayed himself as someone easy to work for. The world's richest man has been implementing harsh working practices at his other companies for years, and fully expects his staff at Twitter to work to the same standards. However, some of Twitter's staff have voiced objections in recent weeks, leading to some very public firings.
Since the existing blue verified check mark no longer means an account is authentic, Twitter may soon roll out special badges reserved for certain people.
Twitter's revamped Blue subscription will return in the near future with at least one change, though whether it'll be better than before remains a mystery.
Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, the company had been engulfed in chaos. Musk started out by firing the entire board of directors — making himself the sole CEO — and then followed up by firing half of Twitter's workforce, adding up to around 4,000 employees. Entire departments were closed down, and those who stayed behind were quietly expected not to comment. It seems this is not the first time that Elon Musk has acted quickly when employees spoke up against him, as allegedly evidenced by the firings of several SpaceX employees earlier in 2022.
