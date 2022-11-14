ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Gardiner boards, committees to convene in spring to implement Comp Plan

A custom of convening Town of Gardiner municipal officials that became an annual thing during Marybeth Majestic’s second term as supervisor, but was then dropped during the COVID pandemic, will soon be revived. But the timing will be different next time: postponed until spring, instead of happening in December, when many are frantic with holiday preparations.
GARDINER, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties Village Board donates to Snow Moon Fest; volunteers needed

The Snow Moon Festival, planned for February 3-5, got a boost from the Village Board at its November 7 meeting — a $500 donation. The donation followed Trustee Vincent Buono’s’ report that the Kiwanis Club, of which he is a member, had donated $2,500. “We thought it was a nice idea,” he said.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Infrastructure money awarded to three Ulster County communities

Three Ulster County communities have been awarded federal grants for local infrastructure improvement projects. The Community Development block grants (CDBG) to the Village of New Paltz, the Town of Ulster and the Town of Wawarsing “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents,” according to a state press release.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz removes residency requirement

Seemingly breaking from a tradition of keeping public hearings open through several meetings unless there’s a reason not to, Village of New Paltz trustees voted to change the residency requirements to participate on the Affordable Housing Board on November 9, after the hearing was open for just two meetings. The change was part of a series of moves to extend volunteer eligibility to anyone living in the entire town.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Installment tax payment plan working well for Saugerties

A time-payment plan for Village of Saugerties taxes, implemented during the pandemic, is working well, with all of the residents who signed up for it making their regular payments, Treasurer Paula Kerbert reported at the Village Board meeting on Monday, November 7. Two residents have completed all their payments. Aside from that group of about eight individuals, the village is still owed about $47,000, not counting the remaining payments due in the installment plan. “These are people who just haven’t paid their taxes,” Kerbert said and added that the number is less than two percent of the total of $1.8 million total tax collection.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

KHS principal steps down

Two months after he was placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed that he’d used the term “fudge-packers” in a post on social media site Facebook, Vince DeCicco has officially resigned as principal of Kingston High School. The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education...
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort

Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward

POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Night of a thousand lights in New Paltz

Members of the New Paltz Community Improvement Team (CIT) have stars in their eyes — or maybe snowflakes, or wreaths, or candles, or some other icon of the coming wintry economic activity. They hope to leverage their remaining budgeted funds into laying the groundwork for local decorations that will be resilient, sustainable, attractive and welcoming. They have set their sights on creating a “Night of a Thousand Lights” on December 3, coordinating multiple tree-lighting ceremonies with other downtown decorations being sparked for the first time.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Kingston Tenants Win Historic 15% Rent Reduction from Board

KINGSTON – On last Wednesday night, by a 6–3 vote, the Kingston Rent Guidelines Board enacted a historic 15% rent reduction for over 1,200 apartments across 64 rent-stabilized buildings. This is the first rent reduction in New York State history and comes after months of organizing by tenants, For the Many, and other grassroots groups, including Citizen Action, Mid-Hudson Valley DSA, and Housing Justice for All.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Sewer plant digester may be source of bad smells

The digester in the Saugerties village sewer plant may be the source of smells that neighbors have been complaining about, Trustee Donald Hackett reported at a Village Board meeting Monday, November 7. “It hasn’t been working for some time.”. Criticism of smells from the sewer plant have increased...
SAUGERTIES, NY
The Associated Press

Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office

NEWBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company i with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in Orange County at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005927/en/ New Healthfirst Community Office at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Local urban school districts flunk English and math state exams

ALBANY – The New York State Education Department has released the data on the math and English language arts (ELA) testing for grades three through eight for the 2021-2022 school year. Several Westchester school districts are among the best in the state while others in the region are among the lowest of the 646 school districts in the state that had data available.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Village in listening mode

Perhaps complaining about the lack of choices for internet provider is making a difference in New Paltz. Mayor Tim Rogers reported at the November 9 board meeting in the village that a second potential vendor is making inquiries about offering broadband service here. It may also be that there’s now federal money available for broadband projects.
NEW PALTZ, NY

