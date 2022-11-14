Read full article on original website
Gardiner boards, committees to convene in spring to implement Comp Plan
A custom of convening Town of Gardiner municipal officials that became an annual thing during Marybeth Majestic’s second term as supervisor, but was then dropped during the COVID pandemic, will soon be revived. But the timing will be different next time: postponed until spring, instead of happening in December, when many are frantic with holiday preparations.
Saugerties Village Board donates to Snow Moon Fest; volunteers needed
The Snow Moon Festival, planned for February 3-5, got a boost from the Village Board at its November 7 meeting — a $500 donation. The donation followed Trustee Vincent Buono’s’ report that the Kiwanis Club, of which he is a member, had donated $2,500. “We thought it was a nice idea,” he said.
Infrastructure money awarded to three Ulster County communities
Three Ulster County communities have been awarded federal grants for local infrastructure improvement projects. The Community Development block grants (CDBG) to the Village of New Paltz, the Town of Ulster and the Town of Wawarsing “help communities provide decent affordable housing and safe living environments primarily for low- and moderate-income residents,” according to a state press release.
New Paltz removes residency requirement
Seemingly breaking from a tradition of keeping public hearings open through several meetings unless there’s a reason not to, Village of New Paltz trustees voted to change the residency requirements to participate on the Affordable Housing Board on November 9, after the hearing was open for just two meetings. The change was part of a series of moves to extend volunteer eligibility to anyone living in the entire town.
Installment tax payment plan working well for Saugerties
A time-payment plan for Village of Saugerties taxes, implemented during the pandemic, is working well, with all of the residents who signed up for it making their regular payments, Treasurer Paula Kerbert reported at the Village Board meeting on Monday, November 7. Two residents have completed all their payments. Aside from that group of about eight individuals, the village is still owed about $47,000, not counting the remaining payments due in the installment plan. “These are people who just haven’t paid their taxes,” Kerbert said and added that the number is less than two percent of the total of $1.8 million total tax collection.
KHS principal steps down
Two months after he was placed on paid administrative leave after it was revealed that he’d used the term “fudge-packers” in a post on social media site Facebook, Vince DeCicco has officially resigned as principal of Kingston High School. The Kingston City School District’s Board of Education...
Self-confessed NIMBYs in Woodstock and Saugerties fight development of glamping resort
Opposition to the Terramor glamping resort, planned on a 77-acre lot where Saugerties and Woodstock meet, is mounting — and going national. A project of Kampgrounds of America’s high-end brand, Terramor plans to build 75 luxury tents on platforms, each with its own bathroom and firepit, plus a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and event center, an outfitter’s shop, staff housing, a swimming pool and a communal fire pit.
Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward
POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
Night of a thousand lights in New Paltz
Members of the New Paltz Community Improvement Team (CIT) have stars in their eyes — or maybe snowflakes, or wreaths, or candles, or some other icon of the coming wintry economic activity. They hope to leverage their remaining budgeted funds into laying the groundwork for local decorations that will be resilient, sustainable, attractive and welcoming. They have set their sights on creating a “Night of a Thousand Lights” on December 3, coordinating multiple tree-lighting ceremonies with other downtown decorations being sparked for the first time.
Kingston Tenants Win Historic 15% Rent Reduction from Board
KINGSTON – On last Wednesday night, by a 6–3 vote, the Kingston Rent Guidelines Board enacted a historic 15% rent reduction for over 1,200 apartments across 64 rent-stabilized buildings. This is the first rent reduction in New York State history and comes after months of organizing by tenants, For the Many, and other grassroots groups, including Citizen Action, Mid-Hudson Valley DSA, and Housing Justice for All.
Sewer plant digester may be source of bad smells
The digester in the Saugerties village sewer plant may be the source of smells that neighbors have been complaining about, Trustee Donald Hackett reported at a Village Board meeting Monday, November 7. “It hasn’t been working for some time.”. Criticism of smells from the sewer plant have increased...
Healthfirst Opens Orange County Community Office
NEWBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Healthfirst, New York’s largest not-for-profit health insurance company i with more than 1.8 million members, is excited to announce the opening of its first community office location in Orange County at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005927/en/ New Healthfirst Community Office at Crossroads Plaza, 50 NY Route 17K, Newburgh, NY. (Photo: Business Wire)
Local urban school districts flunk English and math state exams
ALBANY – The New York State Education Department has released the data on the math and English language arts (ELA) testing for grades three through eight for the 2021-2022 school year. Several Westchester school districts are among the best in the state while others in the region are among the lowest of the 646 school districts in the state that had data available.
Students remembered during 33rd anniversary of East Coldenham tragedy
Nov. 16, 1989 is a day no one in the Valley Central school district will ever forget.
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
Village in listening mode
Perhaps complaining about the lack of choices for internet provider is making a difference in New Paltz. Mayor Tim Rogers reported at the November 9 board meeting in the village that a second potential vendor is making inquiries about offering broadband service here. It may also be that there’s now federal money available for broadband projects.
One last word on the midterms, taxes, your furnace and more letters from our readers
The views and opinions expressed in our letters section are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Hudson Valley One. You can submit a letter to the editor here. The recently elected officials seem to have the values and strength to be...
