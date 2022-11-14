Read full article on original website
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Tony Dungy thought Colts were 'crazy' for naming Jeff Saturday coach. He changed his mind.
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy was as shocked as everyone else when Jim Irsay named Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. But after some time to think about it, the Hall of Famer understands the rationale behind the move. “I was shocked about the Frank (Reich) news,...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
Carolina brings in another quarterback.
If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
Breaking: Sean McVay Announces Official Decision On Rams WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022-23 season just went from bad to nightmare. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might miss the rest of the year. Sean McVay announced this Tuesday morning that Kupp will soon undergo ankle surgery. The Rams, as a result, are placing Kupp on the injured reserve. He ...
Saturday’s debut, What’s next for Reich? & A reunion with Sirianni
Jeff Saturday's first week in Indianapolis resulted in arguably the most jubilant Colts postgame locker room scene this season, with Jim Irsay delivering a ceremonial game ball to the interim head coach he tabbed, reportedly, over the advice of General Manager Chris Ballard and other team executives. What were the telling signs pregame and postgame in Las Vegas that bold well for Saturday long-term? Plus: Which Colts individual performances against the Raiders earned top reviews from Pro Football Focus (hint: offensive line). Before former Colts assistant coach, Nick Sirianni, returns with the Eagles what is likely next for former Colts Head Coach Frank Reich? Charlie and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood break it down in this episode. Thanks for stopping by!
