Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeAccording to StephNorfolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach woman caught with handgun in bag at Norfolk airport
Officers discovered the .380 caliber handgun in the woman's carry-on bag as it went through the security checkpoint.
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
WAVY News 10
Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video
WAVY's Hayley Milon reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multiple-charges-withdrawn-against-man-involved-in-traffic-stop-struggle-with-nnpd/. Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport …. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/multiple-charges-withdrawn-against-man-involved-in-traffic-stop-struggle-with-nnpd/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives...
Newport News man sentenced for having guns, selling cocaine
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for having several guns while selling cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Dillard Jamar Booker manufactured, sold and distributed cocaine since at least March of 2021. After an undercover operation,...
WAVY News 10
Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. WAVY's Julie Millet reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/police-respond-to-shooting-on-church-st-in-norfolk/. Multiple charges set aside against man involved in …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Lake Taylor’s Britton receives invite to U.S. Army …. U.S. Army representatives presented senior defensive lineman Anthony Britton with a jersey and...
WITN
Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.
Virginia Zoo euthanizes 15-year-old Sun bear whose gallbladder cancer had spread
NORFOLK, Va. — A 15-year-old Malayan Sun bear at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk was euthanized after battling gallbladder cancer, a spokesperson announced Thursday. Palu the Sun bear was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2008. That zoo says Sun bears can live up to 30 years in captivity.
WAVY News 10
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd …. Senators announce federal funding to expand high …. https://www.wavy.com/news/technology/virginia-receives-more-funding-for-high-speed-internet-access/. Nancy Pelosi stepped down as Speaker of House. https://www.wavy.com/hill-politics/end-of-an-era-pelosi-steps-down-as-house-democratic-leader/. Made in America: Virginia Beach company does what …. Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one...
'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)
Next year, Norfolk is going to have a lot more to offer cruise travelers thanks to Carnival Cruise Line’s expansion plans. In May, Carnival Magic started sailing seasonally. With the ability to accommodate up to 4,724 travelers, it became the largest ship to embark guests from the port in Norfolk.
Norfolk International Airport opens new cell phone waiting lot
Norfolk International Airport just opened a new cell phone waiting lot for passenger pickup.
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth gets operating license
The general manager of the coming casino said they're very proud of the milestone. This will be the second casino in Virginia.
Man arrested following multi-city vehicle pursuit that began in Chesapeake
According to Virginia State Police, Troopers observed a vehicle traveling at a high-rated speed around 10 p.m. on Indian River Road approaching the intersection of Reon Drive.
Vernon Green found guilty in death of Newport News police officer
12 jurors found Vernon Green guilty of second degree murder in the death of Newport News Police Office Katie Thyne, in January 2020.
Rising real estate costs force Norfolk restaurant to search for new location
Fine food without the fuss: "We spent a lot of time and effort making sure that anybody from all walks of life can come in here, not just the upper crust."
californiaexaminer.net
Lawyers Release 3rd Video Of Camden County Prison Beating; Officers On Administrative Duty
On Wednesday, attorneys revealed a third video showing their client being beaten in the Camden County Detention Center. On Monday, Hobbs’ legal representatives shared the first surveillance footage of the assault. More than two months after the event occurred, five cops were placed on administrative duty on Monday, a representative for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Hobbs’ lawyers. Hobbs’ lawyers claim the tapes were shot on September 3 in Camden County Jail. On Monday, Sheriff Jim Proctor requested a review of the event from inside the department. On Tuesday, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said that the GBI will be conducting an investigation into the event.
Man hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing on N King St in Hampton
Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.
Coast Guard rescues 4 people near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
The Coast Guard rescued four people from a disabled sailing vessel Monday. They say it was about two miles east of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
