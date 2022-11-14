ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video

Multiple charges set aside against man in viral Newport News traffic stop video
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning

Deadly shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Armed fentanyl trafficker caught in Nash Co. gets 20 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing fentanyl and other drugs for distribution while armed with a loaded handgun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Anthony Herring was found guilty of all charges by an Elizabeth City jury in March of this year.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk

Crews respond to kitchen fire on E Little Creek Rd fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

'Holiday Lights At The Beach' returns to boardwalk in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Boardwalk will come alive again with holiday joy with this year's annual Bayport Credit Union Holiday Lights At The Beach. The display, which is sponsored by Food Lion, allows you to drive your car down the boardwalk and listen to cheerful music with your family and friends while enjoying Surfing Santa, color-changing archways, a 40-foot tall Christmas tree and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
californiaexaminer.net

Lawyers Release 3rd Video Of Camden County Prison Beating; Officers On Administrative Duty

On Wednesday, attorneys revealed a third video showing their client being beaten in the Camden County Detention Center. On Monday, Hobbs’ legal representatives shared the first surveillance footage of the assault. More than two months after the event occurred, five cops were placed on administrative duty on Monday, a representative for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Hobbs’ lawyers. Hobbs’ lawyers claim the tapes were shot on September 3 in Camden County Jail. On Monday, Sheriff Jim Proctor requested a review of the event from inside the department. On Tuesday, the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said that the GBI will be conducting an investigation into the event.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NC
