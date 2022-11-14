Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns
Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire
Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire
Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
Comedian Gallagher's Cause Of Death Explained
Comedian Gallagher, who was known for his watermelon-smashing antics has died at the age of 76. Read on to find out the cause of Gallagher's death.
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Gallagher death updates — Cause of death revealed after legendary comedian dies at 76
COMEDIAN Leo Anthony Gallagher, widely known as Gallagher, has died, according to his manager. Gallagher passed away early on Friday morning in the Palm Springs region while receiving hospice care, TMZ reported. The outlet reported that the comedian suffered severe organ failure and had been ill for some time, having...
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash
The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Anne Heche estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal car crash
Anne Heche’s estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that ended the actor’s life. Heche, 53, died on Aug. 14 after being removed from life support nine days after she crashed her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s Mar Vista home, sparking a fire.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs
Catalytic converter theft is out of control is so many areas and people are just sick of it. After all, a new cat can set you back several hundred dollars, which is why these punks steal them using a Sawzall. We personally think they should have to pay for making people suffer all because they just want a quick buck, so it made us laugh to see some people take action and hit a couple of catalytic converter thieves with a barrage of paintballs.
Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident
LOS ANGELES, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67.
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million Over ‘Negligence’ and Emotional Distress Following Car Crash
The woman in the home into which Anne Heche fatally drove her car is suing the late actress’ estate for $2 million. Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles on August 5. The car caught fire and “heavily damaged” the house, according to Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey. Heche later died August 12 after being taken off of life support while in a coma. Now, Lynne Mishele is suing the Heche estate. Michele, who was renting the Mar Vista home at the time of the crash, is seeking “at least $2 million” in damages for...
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63
Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
