ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Doctor releases video of Jay Leno getting treatment for burns

Dr. Peter Grossman, the surgeon treating Jay Leno, released video of the comedian in an oxygen chamber getting treatment for the injuries he suffered as a result of a gasoline fire. Grossman says although the injuries are "serious" he is expected to be back to work soon.
Page Six

Jay Leno speaks out after suffering ‘serious’ burns from gasoline car fire

Jay Leno needs some time to recover following Sunday’s freak car fire that left him with “serious” facial burns, but he is otherwise “OK.” “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the comedian, 72, told Page Six in a statement Monday afternoon. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” The statement comes shortly after TMZ reported that the former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles on Sunday when one of them burst into flames. Sources told the outlet that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in Los Angeles fire

Jay Leno is being treated at a Los Angeles burn center after being seriously injured in a car fire over the weekend. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” the comedian and former “Tonight Show” host said in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Motorious

Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs

Catalytic converter theft is out of control is so many areas and people are just sick of it. After all, a new cat can set you back several hundred dollars, which is why these punks steal them using a Sawzall. We personally think they should have to pay for making people suffer all because they just want a quick buck, so it made us laugh to see some people take action and hit a couple of catalytic converter thieves with a barrage of paintballs.
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic

A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million Over ‘Negligence’ and Emotional Distress Following Car Crash

The woman in the home into which Anne Heche fatally drove her car is suing the late actress’ estate for $2 million. Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles on August 5. The car caught fire and “heavily damaged” the house, according to Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey. Heche later died August 12 after being taken off of life support while in a coma. Now, Lynne Mishele is suing the Heche estate. Michele, who was renting the Mar Vista home at the time of the crash, is seeking “at least $2 million” in damages for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WGN) — An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning. According to the Waukesha Sheriff’s Department and the Human Animal Welfare Society, the plane — which had 3 passengers and 53 rescue dogs onboard — crash landed near the third hole on the Western Lakes Golf Course near Pewaukee, roughly 17 miles west of Milwaukee.
PEWAUKEE, WI
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy