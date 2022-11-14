ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Christmas arrives early at the Prairie Arts Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Festival of Trees hosted by the Prairie Arts Center is approaching. The public can view the trees beginning Saturday and online bidding runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 3. The trees are decorated by partnering companies and other non-profit organizations and will be auctioned off...
North Platte Board of Directors approves several organizations’ grant requests

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - On Oct. 19, the Visit North Platte Board of Directors reviewed the written applications and heard presentations from each of the six organizations that submitted applications for improvement funds. The applications total $692,806.83 in requests for projects representing a total investment of $13.6 million in improvements to area tourist, historical, and recreational facilities.
NPIce receives $50,000 grant with provisions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss whether to accept the $50,000 grant request from NPIce. Before the vote, Pete Volz, who serves Ward 2, added an amendment that included giving NPIce a forgivable loan with 0% interest as long as the ice rink is operational and stays in business for three years.
North Platte native Lee Perez wins Horace Mann teaching award

North Platte High School and North Platte Community College graduate Lee Perez is the first Nebraska teacher to be honored with a Horace Mann Teaching Excellence Award. The National Education Association Foundation announced Monday that Perez, a teacher in Omaha, was one of five national recipients of the 2023 Mann award.
North Platte hosts Ogallala for a Unified Bowling Dual

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs Unified Bowling Team hosted the Ogallala Indians for a Unified Bowling Dual at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte. Unified Bowling allows students with and without special needs to come together on a team to represent their school. The...
Additional officers on patrol to enforce seat belt usage in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Nebraska Department of Transportation, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time”, seat belt enforcement mobilization. The enforcement campaign will run through the Thanksgiving holiday...
Union Pacific legacy in North Platte

The NICU at Bryan Health passed out costumes to our tiniest patients to celebrate Halloween. Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple brush fires ignite in southwest Nebraska. Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT. Multiple brush...
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New crime fighting technology is being utilized by the North Platte Police Department. The department rolled out their Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers last month. Flock Safety, the company that built the technology, said the license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to...
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to 18 local charities

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donated to 18 non-profit organizations Tuesday. The funds are raised through several major fundraisers they host throughout the year. The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program was one of the recipients. They say they’re housing more survivors this year than last...
Prairie Arts Center receives $30,000 grant from Peter Kiewit Foundation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte received a matching Operational Grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years. This grant will help the Prairie Arts Center in its general operation. These funds are extremely important for nonprofits, like...
New special event venue approved near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning. The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries. According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton. The 21-year old...
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house. No one was injured in the...
Sand Hills Express

NDOT Plans Rolling Closures of I-80 Near Gothenburg

NORTH PLATTE – Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), along with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), will be conducting rolling closures along Interstate 80 for construction near Gothenburg. The closures will occur overnight beginning at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Watts Electric Company of Waverly...
