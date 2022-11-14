Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
North Platte High School teacher awarded grant to aid in innovative teaching methods
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Each spring and fall, REACH grants are available to North Platte Public School teachers to fund innovative approaches to teaching. The grant program is designed to assist where regular classroom/school budgets fall short. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded...
knopnews2.com
Christmas arrives early at the Prairie Arts Center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Festival of Trees hosted by the Prairie Arts Center is approaching. The public can view the trees beginning Saturday and online bidding runs Nov. 28 - Dec. 3. The trees are decorated by partnering companies and other non-profit organizations and will be auctioned off...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Board of Directors approves several organizations’ grant requests
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - On Oct. 19, the Visit North Platte Board of Directors reviewed the written applications and heard presentations from each of the six organizations that submitted applications for improvement funds. The applications total $692,806.83 in requests for projects representing a total investment of $13.6 million in improvements to area tourist, historical, and recreational facilities.
knopnews2.com
NPIce receives $50,000 grant with provisions
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte City Council met Tuesday evening to discuss whether to accept the $50,000 grant request from NPIce. Before the vote, Pete Volz, who serves Ward 2, added an amendment that included giving NPIce a forgivable loan with 0% interest as long as the ice rink is operational and stays in business for three years.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte native Lee Perez wins Horace Mann teaching award
North Platte High School and North Platte Community College graduate Lee Perez is the first Nebraska teacher to be honored with a Horace Mann Teaching Excellence Award. The National Education Association Foundation announced Monday that Perez, a teacher in Omaha, was one of five national recipients of the 2023 Mann award.
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Ogallala for a Unified Bowling Dual
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs Unified Bowling Team hosted the Ogallala Indians for a Unified Bowling Dual at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte. Unified Bowling allows students with and without special needs to come together on a team to represent their school. The...
knopnews2.com
Additional officers on patrol to enforce seat belt usage in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Nebraska Department of Transportation, will be participating in the “Buckle Up Every Trip, Every Time”, seat belt enforcement mobilization. The enforcement campaign will run through the Thanksgiving holiday...
knopnews2.com
Union Pacific legacy in North Platte
The NICU at Bryan Health passed out costumes to our tiniest patients to celebrate Halloween. Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Multiple brush fires ignite in southwest Nebraska. Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT. Multiple brush...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New crime fighting technology is being utilized by the North Platte Police Department. The department rolled out their Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers last month. Flock Safety, the company that built the technology, said the license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to...
knopnews2.com
Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donates to 18 local charities
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club donated to 18 non-profit organizations Tuesday. The funds are raised through several major fundraisers they host throughout the year. The Rape/Domestic Abuse Program was one of the recipients. They say they’re housing more survivors this year than last...
knopnews2.com
Prairie Arts Center receives $30,000 grant from Peter Kiewit Foundation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center in North Platte received a matching Operational Grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation in the amount of $30,000 over two years. This grant will help the Prairie Arts Center in its general operation. These funds are extremely important for nonprofits, like...
knopnews2.com
New special event venue approved near Maxwell
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Commissioners approved an application for a new special events venue on State Farm Road south of Maxwell on Monday morning. The venue, called Cottonwood Springs, will be designed for weddings and family reunions, and will be available for other events such as private parties. The venue is expected to open in December of 2022.
Chris Farley's brother to speak at North Platte Schools Day for Mental Health
North Platte Public Schools Day for Mental Health announces Tom Farley, brother of the late comedian and actor Chris Farley as the keynote speaker for the day. Farley will close the event with a 1:00 p.m. message about substance abuse, addiction, recovery, and prevention. More information about Tom Farley and...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
knopnews2.com
21 year-old woman life-flighted after accident east of Paxton
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a one vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in which the driver sustained serious injuries. According to NSP, the accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-80 around mile marker 150 near Paxton. The 21-year old...
knopnews2.com
Overloaded electrical wiring causes house fire on Walnut Street
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte firefighters responded to a house fire at 315 S Walnut Street Monday just after 1 p.m. Deputy Fire Marshal Brad Krichau said overloaded electrical wiring caused the fire, and there was extensive structural damage to the house. No one was injured in the...
North Platte woman accused of exposing children to meth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb-A North Platte woman is facing child abuse allegations for allegedly exposing children to methamphetamine. North Platte Police said on Nov.2 at around 11:47 p.m., officers responded to the report of a possible drug violation at a residence in the 1000 block of S. Tabor Ave. During the...
Sand Hills Express
NDOT Plans Rolling Closures of I-80 Near Gothenburg
NORTH PLATTE – Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), along with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), will be conducting rolling closures along Interstate 80 for construction near Gothenburg. The closures will occur overnight beginning at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 17. Watts Electric Company of Waverly...
News Channel Nebraska
Local family loses home in Ogallala house fire, starts effort to help new fire victims
In 2019, Travis Byers and his wife Kim lost their home to a fire in the Ogallala area. Three years later, they remember the efforts and support offered by the community. Now, they want to continue the community outpouring as two families are recovering from a fire. On Nov. 6th,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
Comments / 0