Perry County, PA

Comments / 16

Cheryl Ann
2d ago

well maybe if people were not doing 20-25 miles over the posted speed limit they would be able to control their vehicles and slow down!!!! Every one is in such a damn hurry to be first and get just ONE MORE CAR ahead of the last car they just passed!!! You seriously need to go 70 miles an hour to almost 80 on the road? Yes this is what is causing these accidents!! These squalls are being announced in the areas and you should be watching and driving with caution... The area of the squall last year in Schuylkill County is a usual place for them... I'm from the area... plus you are in NORTH EASTERN PA in the winter... drive accordingly! They also have message boards warning ⚠️ you.

10
Rochelle Bulino
2d ago

Easy, learn how to drive in the snow. Ease on the gas to keep constant momentum. Do not hit the breaks. When a frictionless surface is in existence the object in motion will stay in motion when a forced stop is made.

3
Betty Boop*
3d ago

Those snow squalls last winter caused an 80 vehicle pile up with 6 deaths.

6
Related
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

First of the season: winter weather advisory issued

STATE COLLEGE, PA – It may seem too soon for this, but the National Weather Service in State College on Monday issued the first winter weather advisory of the season for Clinton County:. From Tue 2 pm until Wed 11 am EST. Issued By. State College – PA, US,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix

(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. officials want drivers to be prepared for snow squalls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- You can already feel it this Tuesday morning, winter is coming. Pennsylvania officials are reminding drivers of the risks that winter weather can pose.They focused on the dangers of snow squalls Monday in Harrisburg. The intense burst of snow, along with strong winds, can produce white-out conditions.Officials say you should delay travel if possible when squalls are in the forecast.
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

Speed limits reduced on two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania

Two interstates in northwest Pennsylvania will have short-term reduced speeds due to the severity of the winter weather conditions. According to a release, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstate 86 and Interstate 90 in the northwest region. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

First Snow Alert: Flakes Possible Tuesday Night, Forecasters Say

If it seems early in the season for snowflakes to be in the forecast, that’s because it is. Snow of greater intensity than flurries is rare in the Lehigh Valley area in mid-November, but that’s what the National Weather Service says some areas may see Tuesday night. According...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WITF

Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn

The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Below average temperatures and cold winds bring the chill to Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures are running 10 degrees below average! Tonight will be windy and cold with lows dipping into the upper 20's. Stay warm. The cold winds out of the Northwest will persist for the next couple days, at times gusting over 25 mph. CHILLY WEEKEND:
WTAJ

PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region

UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

PennDOT gets ready for possible snow

Snow is possible in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday, and PennDOT is getting ready. PennDOT officials said they're closely monitoring conditions. In York County, drivers are running their routes to familiarize themselves with the territory before the snow starts falling. "We're ready for it, and it's going...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: PennDOT restores speed limits in south-central Pennsylvania

PennDOT has lifted speed limit restrictions after snow moved through south-central Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Early Wednesday morning, PennDOT released the following statement:. "PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. "Due to the winter storm impacting the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTOP

Cold rain, fog for DC region, but areas far west are in for wintry weather

It’s cold and rainy in the D.C. area, but those far west of the region are seeing some icy road conditions and snowy accumulations. Here’s what you need to know. A storm system pushing through the Tennessee Valley swept through the mid-Atlantic just as lingering chilly temperatures remain in place from the recent cold snap. The result: snowfall along and west of the Blue Ridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
WETM 18 News

Schools delay classes for first snow of the season

(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
CANTON, PA
