SFGate

Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event’s overall carbon footprint. Qatar claims the monthlong tournament kicking off Sunday...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: England squad meet migrant workers in Qatar as Sadio Mane is ruled out for Senegal

England have begun training in Qatar as they prepare for their World Cup-opener against Iran on Monday, having also met migrant workers in a country where thousands have reportedly died during preparations for the tournament.Having controversially been awarded hosting rights in 2010, the Gulf state’s suitability and human rights record have been intensely scrutinised. Last year a report by the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since the award of the World Cup – something “categorically” denied by authorities.The FA organised for migrant workers to meet England’s squad and coaching staff, and those involved were given...
SFGate

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release this week of a statement by the world’s leading economies that strongly criticizes Moscow. Could this, at last, signal a...
The Independent

Nord Stream blast was sabotage with remains of explosives found, Sweden says

Blasts that damaged Nord Stream natural gas pipelines were a result of sabotage, investigators in Sweden have said.Remains of explosives have been found at the site, a prosecutor said.These findings near pipeline damage confirmed sabotage had taken place, they said.Swedish and Danish authorities are investigating four holes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.Attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines have previously been blamed on the Kremlin, who have in turn accused the West.Both the Nord Stream I and 2 pipelines,...

