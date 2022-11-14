Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches anti-litter campaign
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, Solid Waste Director Mark Johnson and Solid Waste Resources Liaison Lucy Flores kicked off an anti-litter campaign in Marion County. The campaign invites the community to “step up, pick it up, and don’t litter to help...
ocala-news.com
Ocala looking for volunteers to fill advisory committee, board vacancies
The City of Ocala is currently seeking volunteers to fill vacancies across committee and advisory board positions within the city government. The Ocala City Council appoints individuals to serve on over 20 boards, advisory committees, and commissions. These volunteers come from all across Ocala and help influence decisions that affect the city by providing advice and feedback to the city’s leaders and council members.
ocala-news.com
Farm City Week begins in Marion County
At the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Tuesday, the commissioners declared the week of November 16 to November 23 as “Farm City Week.”. The board presented Lynn Nobles, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension – Marion County, with a proclamation recognizing the...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
ocala-news.com
Employee at OPD’s 911 Communication Center recognized for 30 years of service
The Ocala Police Department recently recognized an employee who has spent the past three decades working at the department’s 911 Communication Center. Thirty years ago, Julie Pache’s career at the communication center began as a call-taker, and she quickly became a trainer and supervisor, according to OPD. In...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus eSchool K-5 to close by end of semester
Citrus County School Board members unanimously voted to approve the closure of Citrus eSchool K-5 by the end of this semester, Dec. 22, due to declining enrollment numbers, they decided Tuesday, Nov. 15, at its regular meeting. According to Darrick Buettner, coordinator of special academic programs, and Deborah Dumas, principal...
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital awarded ‘A’ safety grade
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital were both recently awarded an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group following an evaluation of general hospitals across the country. This national distinction celebrates both hospitals’ achievements in protecting their patients from preventable harm and medical errors....
WESH
Sumter County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Sumter County teacher is in jail, accused of inappropriate conduct with a student. The sheriff's office said a South Sumter High School student reported inappropriate communication and physical contact with 48-year-old Jason Sager. During the investigation, detectives spoke with a witness who they said...
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter schools moving ahead with vision for Sumterville property
The transportation and facilities departments of the Sumter County School District are getting a new home in Sumterville. The new facilities are just one of the updates in store for Sumter County Schools, with potential new campuses and big renovations in the works. Eric Suber, director of school support services...
ocala-news.com
Resident shares thoughts on school tax referendum, academic performance
The campaign opposing the school tax referendum was unconvincing to a large segment of November voters. However, that will not deter the opponents from continuing to pursue it, ensuring that parents receive a better education for their children and a more productive use of a huge property tax allocation to public schools.
ocala-news.com
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County wins national Veterans Outreach award
Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County that pairs well-trained service dogs with veterans free of charge, is the proud recipient of $25,000 and a new vehicle after winning a national competition. The second annual Defender Service Awards were held in New York this past weekend, and the...
Villages Daily Sun
Jury of Marion County residents sworn in for Miller perjury trial
A jury of four men and two women from Marion County are now seated to decide the felony perjury case against suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller. The jury, along with two alternates, was sworn in Monday morning by Judge Anthony Tatti. The trial is now scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Marion County Judicial Center. The judge expects the trial to conclude in a single day, with a possible verdict returned by the end of the day.
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County Commissioners sworn in for new term
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, Carl Zalak, III and Kathy Bryant were sworn in as commissioners for another four-year term. Over the past 12 years, Commissioner Zalak has served as a commissioner for District 4 in northeast Marion County. This year...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three SBAC members say goodbye
Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
mycbs4.com
Marion County deputies look for information connected to homicide
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a person they believe has information related to a homicide investigation. Deputies are looking for 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, with the Florida License plate VD1KA. Deputies believe Vincent is driving the vehicle. Detectives...
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
WCJB
Deadly crash in Marion County sends motorcycle airborne
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala was killed when his motorcycle crashed on Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 45-year-old man was headed south on Maricamp Road around 6 a.m. Near Hickory Road, his vehicle veered off the roadway into the shoulder. The motorcycle went airborne...
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
