ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganradio.org

Stateside: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Today on Stateside, a political correspondent discussed Gary Peters’ work heading the Senate Democrats fundraising committee. Then, an Indigenous health professional gave details on a program that provides home nursing visits for Native moms and their families. Plus, the owner of Detroit sneaker exchange shop, Fahrenheit 313, shared his story of opening a brick and mortar shop just three days before the first COVID-19 lockdown began.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Newsroom internship

This internship involves assisting with reporting and production of Michigan Radio’s daily news product. The internship will require applicants to handle tasks involved in the everyday operation of a radio newsroom. The internships are writing intensive with duties including collecting and editing audio, writing news copy, and attending press conferences.
michiganradio.org

"No contract, no coffee": Ann Arbor Starbucks stores participate in nationwide strike

Worker sat three Ann Arbor Starbucks stores were on strike Thursday. The Ann Arbor locations — at Jackson and Zeeb, Glencoe Crossing, and Main Street and West Liberty — were some of the more than 100 stores participating in what organizers with Starbucks Workers United called the "Red Cup Rebellion." Union leaders aid they were fighting against Starbucks’ unfair labor practices.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

Court clerk shortage delays cases in Wayne County

At Wayne County Circuit Court, attorneys and clients are struggling with clerk shortages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the court put off many cases until public health restrictions eased. Now, they’re dealing with an increase in cases without enough staff to handle them. Defense Attorney Lillian Diallo said these shortages...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy