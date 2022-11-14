Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
Phys.org
Biologist discovers evidence for intentional communication in female putty-nosed monkeys
Female putty-nosed monkeys deliberately use alarm calls to recruit males to defend the group. This is the conclusion reached by Claudia Stephan, an evolutionary biologist at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), together with colleagues from the Wildlife Conservation Society after conducting observations in the Republic of the Congo. The females...
Phys.org
A hard pillbug to swallow: First X-rays of frog feeding show how they consume prey
The phrase "to swallow one's tongue" has been around since at least the 1880s and has been repurposed in several languages to mean everything from falling silent to a general feeling of fear. While it's anatomically impossible for a human to swallow their tongue, a new study shows that cane toads (Rhinella marina) achieve this feat each time they eat.
Phys.org
Stress protection and drought recovery in cool-season turfgrass
Drought stress can interrupt the metabolic and physiological processes of plants, including nitrogen and amino acid metabolism. Researchers in the Department of Plant Biology at Rutgers University took a closer look at the role of amino acids and nitrogen on cool-season turfgrass regrowth or recovery from drought stress. The objectives...
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
