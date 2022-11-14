A one-vehicle accident on State Highway 29 east of Birchwood Road downed utility lines and detoured traffic Tuesday afternoon. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department reported that a westbound 2001 Dodge Truck struck a utility pole after losing control and leaving the roadway at about 3:30 PM. Neither the 16-year-old boy driving nor his 15-year-old female passenger were injured in the crash. The responding deputy instructed the occupants to remain in the vehicle until the downed powerlines could be safely removed by Wisconsin Public Service. The driver was cited for Operating Too Fast for the Conditions. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski reminds you that road conditions can change quickly during the season, and drivers should exercise additional caution when driving.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO