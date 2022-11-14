Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Police arrest Tooele man after victim found dead in possible domestic violence incident
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a police in Tooele responded to a call of an unconscious man who wasn't breathing, according to authorities. Dispatch fielded a call at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday about an unresponsive 60-year-old man at a home...
Gephardt Daily
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
kmyu.tv
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
Father of man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run seeks justice
A hit-and-run suspect in West Valley City is still on the run after allegedly hitting and killing 39-year-old Joel Lewis while he was crossing the road at 7200 West.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
ksl.com
More alleged victims prompts more charges against unlicensed Utah eye doctor
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake eye doctor scheduled to go to trial in January on charges of performing surgeries while his license was suspended — leaving at least one patient blind — is now facing new criminal charges after more alleged victims were identified. Paul...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy identified as victim killed by cement truck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy has been named as the victim of a fatal collision with a cement truck Saturday on Redwood Road. Lehi City officials said the the driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as Joel Baker of Eagle Mountain was killed. Baker was the only occupant in the car when the incident occurred a short time after 4:30 a.m.
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver arrested in West Valley City after pointing gun at officer in unmarked patrol vehicle
WEST VALLEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he became angry and pointed a gun at another motorist who happened to be an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle. A Granite School District police officer was driving north on...
kjzz.com
Police asking for public's help identifying truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. 39-year-old Joel Lewis was crossing 7200 W at 3245 S in West Valley City, when police said he was hit by a truck and left to die.
Gephardt Daily
Woman shot in exchange of gunfire after alleged Midvale drug deal goes bad
MIDVALE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and wounded Sunday night in Midvale after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles. Unified Police spokeswoman Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily officers were called to the scene, near 700 E. Fort Union, in Midvale, just after 6 p.m.
kjzz.com
Children safe after school bus crash in Salt Lake City Marmalade District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No children were injured after a crash involving a car and school bus in Salt Lake City's Marmalade District. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 280 W 500 N, in front of the Marmalade Branch library. Police said a white...
kjzz.com
16-year-old girl hit by car while crossing Centerville street dies from injuries
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a Centerville street on Nov. 9. The family of Maya Staples announced that they would begin the process in donating her organs. She was pronounced brain dead Tuesday at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
