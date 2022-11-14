ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Breaks Silence After Suffering Serious Burns in Gasoline Fire

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, longtime Tonight Show host and television personality Jay Leno canceled a Las Vegas appearance due to what was called a “very serious medical emergency.” However, initial reports didn’t reveal what this emergency was, leaving many fans and news outlets to speculate.

Now, Jay Leno is speaking out, revealing that he is facing “serious burns” from a gasoline fire. And, while the former Tonight Show host says he is “ok” after the serious medical emergency, he still needs a week or two to recover.

Jay Leno Is Taking Time To “Get Back” On His Feet

The media and fans alike began to speculate this weekend after news that Jay Leno was canceling a scheduled Las Vegas appearance over the weekend due to what his family called a “serious medical emergency. Since then, the star has released more information about the emergency, noting that he was injured in a gasoline fire.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” the television host revealed. Jay Leno added that he is “ok.” However, he will need time to recover from the serious burns.

“I am ok,” Leno said in the statement. “Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

According to reports, Leno was scheduled to perform at a financial summit event in Las Vegas on Sunday. The initial release canceling the event noted that Leno’s family was unable to provide details. However, the star was facing a “very serious medical emergency” that was preventing him from traveling. Jay Leno continues in his update that he suffered “serious burns” on his body including his face from the gasoline fire.

Jay Lenon’s Garage Shared A Tweet Early Sunday Afternoon

Early Sunday afternoon the Jay Leno’s Garage Twitter page shared a post featuring a picture of Leno with the comment, “Best caption wins, go!” This post came at 12:15 p.m. just hours before the statement regarding the host’s “serious medical emergency” was released.

Later, reports that a fire broke out at Jay Leno’s Burbank California-based garage circulated. However, Los Angeles Fire Department officials note that they are “not aware of any response matching that description.”

