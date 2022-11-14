If you voted for demon rats you deserve to lose your job, to be homeless and to starve. No unity, no cooperation and no respect are what liberals deserve as long as buttwad biden keeps insulting conservatives and dividing America.Without unity or cooperation, democrats can do nothing. That means no tipping,charity, or kindness unless political affiliation is defined. Stop any democrat policy at any cost. Sue over every Democratic policy, cooperate with no government bureaucrat, and require every bureaucrat defined their politics. It is going to be a nastier America because of biden.
I would want to know before Christmas so I could tailor my spending, prior to being out of a job.
don't believe everything you see on here. Amazon just hired like 50 people at my place
Related
Amazon ‘to lay off 10,000 employees’ as Bezos vows to give away his $124bn fortune
Amazon employees walk out at Eagan warehouse over planned layoffs.
Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns a recession is looming - and Americans should 'prepare for the worst'
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Jeff Bezos sued by former housekeeper over working conditions at Seattle mansion
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, says she plans to go to space next year
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Why Are So Many Companies Doing Layoffs Before the Holidays?
Here's what laid-off Meta employees in the US are being offered as severance packages
Amazon loses $8 billion a year because it treats workers too badly to keep them on the job
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Elon Musk failed to give laid-off Twitter employees previously promised severance packages, lawsuit alleges
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 33