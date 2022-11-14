ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Cross Country will run in the NCAA Division II West Regional Championship Meet Saturday the 19th in Billings Montana at Amend Park. A total of 34 teams will be selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships on December 2nd in University Place, Washington. The top 3 teams at regionals secure a spot in the Championships. On the individual side, the top two individuals who are not already part of a qualifying team will get to race in the championships. Additionally, all individuals who finish in the top five and are not part of a qualifying team get bids to nationals. Finally, eight individuals are selected as at large bids to nationals.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO