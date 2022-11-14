ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Eliminate Vikings in Four Sets

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Third time's the charm. Despite dropping their two regular season matches to Western Washington, the Wildcats showed up when it mattered most. Massive performances from Emma Daoud-Hebert, Hannah Stires, Tia Andaya, and the rest of the Central Washington University volleyball team guided the 'Cats to a four-set victory (27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22) over the Vikings tonight in Bellingham, Wash.
BELLINGHAM, WA
wildcatsports.com

Central Washington Cross Country Prepares to Take on Regionals

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Cross Country will run in the NCAA Division II West Regional Championship Meet Saturday the 19th in Billings Montana at Amend Park. A total of 34 teams will be selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships on December 2nd in University Place, Washington. The top 3 teams at regionals secure a spot in the Championships. On the individual side, the top two individuals who are not already part of a qualifying team will get to race in the championships. Additionally, all individuals who finish in the top five and are not part of a qualifying team get bids to nationals. Finally, eight individuals are selected as at large bids to nationals.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats head to Salt Lake City to participate in the Westminster Tournament

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (2-0) will head on the road again, this time to Salt Lake City to participate in the Westminster Tournament. CWU takes on the Metropolitan State Roadrunners (0-2) Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. before trying to conquer the hosting Westminster Griffins (2-0) Saturday at 4 p.m.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Pounce On #13 Cal State San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Camron McNeil led all scorers with 19 points, as the Central Washington University Men's Basketball team upset the 13th-ranked Cal State San Marcos Cougars, 69-60, in San Marcos on Thursday night. QUOTING HEAD COACH BRANDON RINTA. "Our defense kept us in the game in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Volleyball Signs Outside Hitter Kennedy Webb to 2023 Class

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington Volleyball welcomes Kennedy Webb, 6'1" Outside Hitter from Yakima, Washington to their 2023 class. Webb has numerous achievements playing for West Valley High School. In her freshman year, she earned All-League Honorable mention and her team won districts. The next season, she was named to the All-League first team. Her junior and senior seasons included Being named Athlete of the Year for volleyball, All-League first team, All-State honorable mention, and All-League player of the year.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Women’s Basketball Inks Huntsinger

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington Women's Basketball team has signed Olivia Huntsinger, a 6'2" center from Missoula, Montana to their 2023 class. "Liv is a long and athletic post player who will fit into our system perfectly. With her length and mobility, we are excited about her future to defend and rebound as a Wildcat," said head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Andaya, Daoud-Hebert & Kaufman Selected to GNAC All-Conference First Team

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University women's volleyball team had the following three players announced to the GNAC All-Conference First Team today: Tia Andaya, Emma Daoud-Hebert and Ashley Kaufman. Hannah Stires and Kylie Thorne picked up Honorable Mention nods. "Hard work and fear of being lazy is how I...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Set to Compete in California

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Men's Basketball travels to California this week to face Cal State San Marcos and Cal State Los Angeles. "This weekend's road trip puts us playing two true road games at Cal State San Marcos and Cal State LA. It will give us a taste of what it is like during conference, on the road playing Thursday and Saturday with a travel day in between. San Marcos won the West Region last year and is currently ranked #13 in the country. They are a talented team returning some great players off of a very successful year. Cal State LA is a very athletic team that is really good defensively."
ELLENSBURG, WA
myeverettnews.com

Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm

Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
EVERETT, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Now Open! Wander Brewing’s second location in Bellingham

Updated November 14th — This past weekend, Wander Brewing opened its new location in Bellingham. ROAM Coffee + Beer opened its doors and welcomed the neighborhood. The new spot, which is not too terribly far from Wander’s existing brewery and taproom, is open 7am-9pm every day of the week.
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Boys and Girls Clubs auction breaks record

SEQUIM – The return to an in-person auction and gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula was a record breaker. Saturday night, the event was back at the club in Sequim, where the facility was transformed from an active after-school center to a nautical-inspired gala with sailboats, life-rings and a giant balloon anchor hanging from the dining room ceiling. Newsradio KONP’s Todd Ortloff served as the evening’s emcee.
SEQUIM, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcomtalk.com

Ferndale’s Spay Neuter Northwest Offers Much-Needed Veterinary Services

If you’re a longtime pet owner or became one recently, you’ve probably found that it’s not easy to see a veterinarian. Some clinics have wait times of a few months, and some have stopped taking new clients altogether. With this in mind, Dr. Christine Monroe has opened Spay Neuter Northwest (SNNW) in Ferndale to offer spay neuter services for dogs and cats, along with vaccinations, flea and deworming treatments, and microchip placement available on the day of surgery.
FERNDALE, WA
kpq.com

Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee

There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
WENATCHEE, WA

