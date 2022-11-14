Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Eliminate Vikings in Four Sets
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Third time's the charm. Despite dropping their two regular season matches to Western Washington, the Wildcats showed up when it mattered most. Massive performances from Emma Daoud-Hebert, Hannah Stires, Tia Andaya, and the rest of the Central Washington University volleyball team guided the 'Cats to a four-set victory (27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22) over the Vikings tonight in Bellingham, Wash.
wildcatsports.com
Central Washington Cross Country Prepares to Take on Regionals
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Cross Country will run in the NCAA Division II West Regional Championship Meet Saturday the 19th in Billings Montana at Amend Park. A total of 34 teams will be selected to compete in the NCAA Division II Championships on December 2nd in University Place, Washington. The top 3 teams at regionals secure a spot in the Championships. On the individual side, the top two individuals who are not already part of a qualifying team will get to race in the championships. Additionally, all individuals who finish in the top five and are not part of a qualifying team get bids to nationals. Finally, eight individuals are selected as at large bids to nationals.
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats head to Salt Lake City to participate in the Westminster Tournament
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team (2-0) will head on the road again, this time to Salt Lake City to participate in the Westminster Tournament. CWU takes on the Metropolitan State Roadrunners (0-2) Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. before trying to conquer the hosting Westminster Griffins (2-0) Saturday at 4 p.m.
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Pounce On #13 Cal State San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – Camron McNeil led all scorers with 19 points, as the Central Washington University Men's Basketball team upset the 13th-ranked Cal State San Marcos Cougars, 69-60, in San Marcos on Thursday night. QUOTING HEAD COACH BRANDON RINTA. "Our defense kept us in the game in the...
wildcatsports.com
Volleyball Signs Outside Hitter Kennedy Webb to 2023 Class
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington Volleyball welcomes Kennedy Webb, 6'1" Outside Hitter from Yakima, Washington to their 2023 class. Webb has numerous achievements playing for West Valley High School. In her freshman year, she earned All-League Honorable mention and her team won districts. The next season, she was named to the All-League first team. Her junior and senior seasons included Being named Athlete of the Year for volleyball, All-League first team, All-State honorable mention, and All-League player of the year.
wildcatsports.com
Women’s Basketball Inks Huntsinger
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Central Washington Women's Basketball team has signed Olivia Huntsinger, a 6'2" center from Missoula, Montana to their 2023 class. "Liv is a long and athletic post player who will fit into our system perfectly. With her length and mobility, we are excited about her future to defend and rebound as a Wildcat," said head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley.
wildcatsports.com
Andaya, Daoud-Hebert & Kaufman Selected to GNAC All-Conference First Team
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University women's volleyball team had the following three players announced to the GNAC All-Conference First Team today: Tia Andaya, Emma Daoud-Hebert and Ashley Kaufman. Hannah Stires and Kylie Thorne picked up Honorable Mention nods. "Hard work and fear of being lazy is how I...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Set to Compete in California
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Central Washington Men's Basketball travels to California this week to face Cal State San Marcos and Cal State Los Angeles. "This weekend's road trip puts us playing two true road games at Cal State San Marcos and Cal State LA. It will give us a taste of what it is like during conference, on the road playing Thursday and Saturday with a travel day in between. San Marcos won the West Region last year and is currently ranked #13 in the country. They are a talented team returning some great players off of a very successful year. Cal State LA is a very athletic team that is really good defensively."
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
myeverettnews.com
Storm Stats Coming In For Everett And Snohomish County November 4th Windstorm
Starting to see some preliminary statistics from the damage caused by the windstorm that hit Everett, Washington and points north on November 4th. We’ll update here as more information is made available. Snohomish PUD Update Wednesday November 16th 10:00 AM:. Sharing some preliminary stats from our storm response efforts...
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Now Open! Wander Brewing’s second location in Bellingham
Updated November 14th — This past weekend, Wander Brewing opened its new location in Bellingham. ROAM Coffee + Beer opened its doors and welcomed the neighborhood. The new spot, which is not too terribly far from Wander’s existing brewery and taproom, is open 7am-9pm every day of the week.
My Clallam County
Boys and Girls Clubs auction breaks record
SEQUIM – The return to an in-person auction and gala benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Olympic Peninsula was a record breaker. Saturday night, the event was back at the club in Sequim, where the facility was transformed from an active after-school center to a nautical-inspired gala with sailboats, life-rings and a giant balloon anchor hanging from the dining room ceiling. Newsradio KONP’s Todd Ortloff served as the evening’s emcee.
Woman slows down traffic riding motorized scooter on I-5
Marysville, WA. – Drivers were slowed down by something many don’t see on I-5 that often: a woman in her 20s riding a motorized scooter on the shoulder heading southbound. The Washington State Patrol says this woman hopped on I-5. “She had entered I-5 and was just riding...
seattlemet.com
The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound
If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
State auditor: Seattle didn't use good data to tackle homeless crisis
(The Center Square) – A recent performance audit from the Office of the Washington State Auditor found that local governments are lacking in data-driven solutions when addressing homelessness. The auditor's office reviewed homelessness services by the cities of Seattle and Spokane, as well as Snohomish and Yakima counties. The...
whatcomtalk.com
Ferndale’s Spay Neuter Northwest Offers Much-Needed Veterinary Services
If you’re a longtime pet owner or became one recently, you’ve probably found that it’s not easy to see a veterinarian. Some clinics have wait times of a few months, and some have stopped taking new clients altogether. With this in mind, Dr. Christine Monroe has opened Spay Neuter Northwest (SNNW) in Ferndale to offer spay neuter services for dogs and cats, along with vaccinations, flea and deworming treatments, and microchip placement available on the day of surgery.
kpq.com
Four Fires Occur Inside 11 Hour Window in Wenatchee
There's minimal damage after the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department was sent to four different fires between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The fires were all in Wenatchee and occurred at about 8:30 and 10:30 Monday night as well as about 4:30 and 7:30 Tuesday morning. They took place in three...
KOMO News
Snohomish County residents prepare for near freezing temperatures, gusty winds
MONROE, Wash. — For the last several years, Volunteers of America Western Washington has used the New Hope Fellowship Church in Monroe as a cold-weather shelter. This year, organizers said it’s different. “You know this is a November that I’ve never seen before in my four-plus years of...
