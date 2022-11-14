Read full article on original website
Related
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
Scotland County deputies: Meth, stolen guns, ATV found during search warrant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release. Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office. James Young II, of Gibson Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain […]
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of detective
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is again mourning the loss of one of its own. Sheriff Mark Gulledge announced Thursday the unexpected death of Detective James Hamby. According to a post, Hamby died at his home Wednesday night. Hamby was a criminal investigator and the Crime...
Bennettsville man charged with murder in Nov. 2 killing of man found in car alongside road
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 32-year-old Bennettsville man with murder in the death of a man whose body was found inside a car on the side of the road on Nov. 2. Tramayne Maurice Quick of Bennettsville was arrested on Monday and booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center in connection […]
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
wach.com
Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting
COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
wach.com
'Evil stuff': SC residents, community leaders speak out after deadly nightclub shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Some long-time Columbia residents and community leaders are up in arms about what they say is an increase in gun violence on Broad River Road after a deadly shooting happened at a popular nightclub in that area. Richland County deputies say a 34-year-old man was...
RCSO: Community Impact Team finds cannabis, crack in vehicle search; defendant on probation
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies say a man with an expired driver’s license was also transporting crack and more than 6 pounds of pot. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team and a patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop Tuesday at the intersection of John Street and East Broad Avenue.
Police: 20-year-old shot, killed at Family Dollar parking lot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said. The victim was […]
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
WIS-TV
Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
WMBF
SLED: Dillon County among top S.C. counties for violent crime, DCSO responds with safety plans
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest South Carolina Law Enforcement Division crime reports show Dillon County among the top counties for violent crime. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to curb its crime rates. As they address crime issues, the DCSO is starting from scratch...
wpde.com
Pastor opens heart, wallet to 98-year-old Florence man robbed at gunpoint
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Pastor Willie Bacote and his wife, Denise, were appalled and hurt over the robbery of a 98-year-old man last week in Florence and they wanted to do something special for him. “I talked to my wife and I said to her we’ve got to do...
Rockingham Police seek theft, fraud suspects
ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals suspected of several related crimes. The Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday posted a photo of what appears to be a man and woman from security video at Walmart. Investigators say the two are suspected of breaking...
abccolumbia.com
Road blocked as West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing situation.
RCSO: East Rockingham threat call turns to meth bust
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County deputies reportedly found meth at the home of a man accused of pointing a gun at his neighbors. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday, Nov. 13 about a man with a gun on Rohanen Avenue. The caller...
wach.com
Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
abccolumbia.com
Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
Comments / 2