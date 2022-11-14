ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Man killed in early morning Columbia club shooting

COLUMBIA, SC — A man is dead after he was shot at a nightclub. The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at Club Rose Gold. As officials arrived on scene, they found the man unresponsive in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia and Forest Acres plagued by a string of 13 burglaries

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Money, jewelry, passports, tools, guns -- all stolen near the Columbia/Forest Acres border. Investigators with the cites’ two police departments are grappling with 13 burglaries in the area since September. Nine of the burglaries happened in Columbia, while four took place in Forest Acres.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police seek theft, fraud suspects

ROCKINGHAM — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals suspected of several related crimes. The Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday posted a photo of what appears to be a man and woman from security video at Walmart. Investigators say the two are suspected of breaking...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wach.com

Columbia man pleads to federal firearm and drug charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man has pleaded guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Dakota F. Brown, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and to possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

