KCBD
Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
Malouf’s to hold charity event benefitting the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Malouf’s will hold a special shopping event for charity on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. to benefit The Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research at Texas Tech University. The latest fall and holiday fashions and jewelry will be...
UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced a donation that will help in its fight against cancer on Wednesday. UMC tells us this donation from the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia is the largest donation received in UMC’s history. It will help fund the construction of the new TLC Foundation Cancer Center in Lubbock.
Elected officials, educators discuss the future of workforce education in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock business leaders and elected officials met on Wednesday to discuss the future of workforce education across West Texas. There’s a growing need for workers in rural communities across Texas. Lubbock is the largest urban center serving the vast rural area of West Texas and...
Salvation Army seeking volunteers as Ringing of the Bells begins
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a sound we all know, the ringing of the bells outside stores across the city around the holidays. The Salvation Army is taking donations from now until Christmas Eve. Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army, says, “The funds that are raised through...
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
Local musicians on ‘Getting the Gig’ in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual “Getting the Gig” workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
New grant improving telemedicine services in Lynn County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new grant is making it easier to get health care in Lynn County, without going to the Emergency Room. The hospital district secured a grant of more than half a million dollars to further telehealth efforts. Melanie Richburg with the Lynn County Hospital District says...
Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Astro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an eight-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She is very go-with-the-flow and loves other dogs. She would be a perfect dog for a beginner. Astro is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
Representatives discuss concerns for rural Texas ahead of 88th legislative session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas lawmakers met at Texas Tech for the Texas Tribune Future of Rural Texas event to talk about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Topics included education, healthcare, drought and Private University Funds (PUF). The panel included Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows (R), Midland representative...
3 injured in N. Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The parade is free of charge for spectators. Last year some 40,000 watched along the route.
Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - An escaped convict from Hall County was captured Thursday morning near the Bayer Crop Center between Lubbock and New Deal. Around 3 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an escaped inmate by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The escapee was...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wonton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. He is shy at first, but once he gets comfortable his is very loyal. He loves other dogs and would do best with another dog to him the ropes. Wonton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
‘Facelift after 50 years:’ Dillard’s announces expansion at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After serving the South Plains for five decades, Dillard’s is expanding into a new, larger store that will replace its two current locations. The store’s owner, Macerich, made the announcement Tuesday morning. The flagship 220,000-square-foot store will take over the former Sears site on the southwest side of the mall.
Consortium begins drone demonstrations for South Plains healthcare industry transport
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Unmanned aircraft could soon be flying a “superhighway” on the South Plains to aid in transporting medical supplies and healthcare cargo as the Matador Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Consortium begins tests and demonstrations of its delivery capabilities. “There’s always been the concept of can...
