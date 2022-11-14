ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Holiday Happening continues at Lubbock Civic Center through Nov. 20

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - For decades, the Junior League of Lubbock’s holiday market, Holiday Happening, has offered a festive way to kick off the holiday season while benefiting community projects. You can keep with the daily events here on their Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/HolidayHappening/. The five-day event - always...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UMC receives historic donation for new TLC Foundation Cancer Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC announced a donation that will help in its fight against cancer on Wednesday. UMC tells us this donation from the TLC2 Foundation of Artesia is the largest donation received in UMC’s history. It will help fund the construction of the new TLC Foundation Cancer Center in Lubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Salvation Army seeking volunteers as Ringing of the Bells begins

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is a sound we all know, the ringing of the bells outside stores across the city around the holidays. The Salvation Army is taking donations from now until Christmas Eve. Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army, says, “The funds that are raised through...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Local musicians on ‘Getting the Gig’ in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee hosted the second annual “Getting the Gig” workshop at The Blue Light in downtown Lubbock to help keep musicians in tune with venue owners. Stacy Keith with the Arts Foundation says the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

New grant improving telemedicine services in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new grant is making it easier to get health care in Lynn County, without going to the Emergency Room. The hospital district secured a grant of more than half a million dollars to further telehealth efforts. Melanie Richburg with the Lynn County Hospital District says...
LYNN COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Meals on Wheels senior secret Santa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lisa Gilliland, the Executive Director of Lubbock Meals on Wheels, says that many people around the holiday shift their focus to children, leaving our senior citizens forgotten. That is why Meals on Wheels offers a senior secret Santa, to make sure everyone has a gift to open on Christmas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Mentone, TX earthquake felt in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place just west of Pecos, and some Lubbock residents are reporting they felt its effects. The earthquake took place at 3:32 p.m., about 45km west of Pecos at a depth of 5km, according to Earthquaketrack.com. While earthquakes in that area are...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicking off

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will kick off The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign on Thursday, November 17 at the United Supermarket (11310 Slide Road). The United Family has hosted the campaign kickoff for over a decade and every one of their local stores sponsors one or more Red Kettle Stations. In addition to the 40+ Red Kettle stations in Lubbock, this year’s campaign also includes locations in Levelland, Littlefield and Rawls. Throughout the campaign, volunteers will man Red Kettles throughout the area at local United/Market Street stores, Walmart’s/Sam’s, Cabela’s and at South Plains Mall. The campaign goal for 2022 is $200,000.00 and it runs through Christmas Eve.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Astro

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Astro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is an eight-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. She is very go-with-the-flow and loves other dogs. She would be a perfect dog for a beginner. Astro is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in overnight pedestrian crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle in North Lubbock early Thursday morning. Just after midnight, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 4900 block of North Loop 289. Officers found a male pedestrian that had been struck by a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Representatives discuss concerns for rural Texas ahead of 88th legislative session

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas lawmakers met at Texas Tech for the Texas Tribune Future of Rural Texas event to talk about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Topics included education, healthcare, drought and Private University Funds (PUF). The panel included Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows (R), Midland representative...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

3 injured in N. Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a semi and an SUV in the northbound lanes of N. I-27 near Municipal Drive. LPD received the call at 5:43 p.m. Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person sustained a minor injury. Emergency crews have all but one of the northbound lanes closed along with the on-ramp from Marsha Sharp to the Interstate.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The parade route is down 34th Street starting at 34th and Avenue Q and going west to Indiana Avenue. The nighttime, lighted parade features Santa Claus and approximately 40 parade units, including more than 20 floats from area businesses and non-profit groups. The parade is free of charge for spectators. Last year some 40,000 watched along the route.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Escaped convict caught near Bayer plant south of New Deal

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - An escaped convict from Hall County was captured Thursday morning near the Bayer Crop Center between Lubbock and New Deal. Around 3 a.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an escaped inmate by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. The escapee was...
NEW DEAL, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Wonton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Wonton, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months. He is shy at first, but once he gets comfortable his is very loyal. He loves other dogs and would do best with another dog to him the ropes. Wonton is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX

