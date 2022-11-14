ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night

By Ryan Shiner
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

City of Columbia Public Works crews will be start responding to an anticipated snow storm at 7 p.m.

Their initial focus will be on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections, which are areas more susceptible to slickness.

The city’s primary concern will be slushy conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. Residents are advised to reduce speeds, refrain from tailgating and allow extra travel time for your trip.

Public Works will have crews available throughout the night to monitor road conditions and adjust operational plans in case of worsening conditions.

The city said updates will be posted to its s ocial media pages .

