Read full article on original website
Related
lakesarearadio.net
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
kvrr.com
More Crashes On Icy Roads Reported in West Central Minnesota
CLAY CO., Minn. — Troopers and other emergency personnel responding to a number of crashes around the region this morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol says there were five jackknifed semis on westbound I-94 between exit 24 and 32, east of Barnesville. Troopers responded to 15...
boreal.org
Snow totals surpass 20 inches on parts of Minnesota's North Shore
Photo: David Stieler (left) and Charlie Pavlisich pose for a photo after shoveling snow at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, Minn. on Wednesday. Courtesy of Pete Harris. - MPR News - November 16, 2022. Snow continued to pile up along Minnesota’s North Shore on Wednesday, as totals from...
lptv.org
MN DNR Suspects First Positive Case of CWD in Bemidji Area
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received preliminary test results that possibly indicate the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Bemidji area. According to the DNR, a test from an adult male white-tailed deer indicated the possibility of the disease south of Bemidji. The deer was...
boreal.org
Audubon conservation officer warns Minnesota could lose its iconic loons, but offers tips to help birds survive.
Marshall Johnson issued a grim warning: The common loon, the Minnesota state bird and a symbol of the north woods, will disappear from the state in many of our lifetimes if the planet continues to warm at a rapid rate. Loons—the black and white water birds known for their haunting...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
KNOX News Radio
34 greater MN cities, counties get $21M for economic development
Thirty-four greater Minnesota cities, townships and counties will receive nearly $21 million worth of Small Cities Development Program grants. Those grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties. The grants include $880,900 to the city of Newfolden for owner-occupied housing and...
mprnews.org
DNR repeals ban of lead bullets on some state lands
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage. Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs)...
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
ktoe.com
Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet
Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Business Fined by The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a Sauk Rapids company $11,000. The MPCA says Alliance Building Corporation didn’t properly stabilize soil to prevent erosion and contain sediment at an apartment complex near Staples. The MPCA says the violations could have caused dirt and debris to flow into wetlands, streams, and rivers.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing?
The fish rots from the head down, it might appear. The Minnesota GOP’s disastrous choice of Scott Jensen as their gubernatorial nominee this year seemed an unavoidable drag on their statewide slate of candidates. He drew 44.6% of the vote in what was supposed to be a great Republican year. Long before Election Day, Jensen […] The post Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Rash of Stolen Vehicles in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue South. A 2007 Hyundai Accent with rust on the driver's side rear wheel well. Minnesota license ETL 823. This vehicle was witnessed being stolen. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the suspect is a black female about 5'5 200 pounds in her early 30s last seen wearing a black jacket with fur, a long blue shirt, gray leggings and boots.
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat diminished from Walz’s first campaign in 2018, when he defeated Jeff Johnson by more than 11% for the gubernatorial seat vacated by Mark Dayton. Below the surface, however, […] The post Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
valleynewslive.com
AG Ellison shuts down fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has obtained a settlement, requiring a California student-loan debt-relief company to provide refunds to its Minnesota customers and cease operating. This after the company collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services. Express...
Comments / 0