PREP SOCCER SEASON OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MONROE COUNTY
Nov. 7 marked the official start date for regular season soccer across the state of Florida. In boys soccer, Marathon and Coral Shores met up in Marathon on Nov. 8 for an early matchup. Marathon showed sparks of greatness during the game, including an early goal off a corner kick by Oscar Cardona and one later in the game by Brayam Gonzalez-Cinto off a Mikail Marshall assist, but it would not be enough to carry the Fins into a win.
SPORTS WRAP PODCAST: MARATHON’S 20-YEAR VETERAN BASKETBALL COACH KEVIN FREEMAN
A 20-year coaching veteran in the Keys, Marathon’s coach Kevin Freeman is Monroe County’s longest-tenured head basketball coach. Listen as he sits down with host Sean McDonald to discuss his own playing career, his foray into teaching and coaching, and his expectations for the 2022-2023 Marathon Dolphins basketball team.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: MIKAIL ‘JAY’ MARSHALL
Starting as a freshman last season, Mikail “Jay” Marshall made a name for himself as one of the fastest defenders in the county. This year, head coach Kelley Cruz has changed his position in a move that has already paid dividends for the Fins. “Mikail has transitioned from...
MARATHON & CORAL SHORES OPEN WEIGHTLIFTING SEASON WITH TRI-MEET
Coral Shores and Gulliver Prep made the trip to Marathon High School on Nov. 9 for a girls weightlifting tri-meet. Marathon coach Jessie Schubert was pleased with the early season results his team has put up and looks forward to continued improvement in the coming weeks. The Lady Fins took eight out of 10 top spots in the meet, securing the team win for Marathon.
BACON SIZZLES, DUNK TANK DRENCHES AT FLORIDA KEYS FESTIVAL
Bacon was on the menu the morning of Nov. 6, as the Islamorada Moose Lodge hosted its annual Bacon Fest. Food vendors, four of which were headed by local restaurants, showed off their recipes. Culinary highlights included Chef D’s bacon wrapped pickles, bacon glazed donuts, Chef Michael’s bacon cronuts, and bacon mac and cheese. In addition to the numerous food booths that each put their own unique spin on the breakfast mainstay, the Islamorada Moose Lodge organized live music, a dunk tank for local celebrities and politicians, and several contests.
STONE CRAB SPEED-EATER SETS NEW RECORD IN FLORIDA KEYS
A Florida Keys commercial fisherman set a new record to win this year’s Keys Fisheries’ Stone Crab Eating Contest in the Florida Keys. Twenty-eight participants, divided into individual and team divisions, participated in the raucous amateur eating competition in Marathon. Contestants had to crack and eat 25 stone...
TWO COUNCILMEN BID FAREWELL IN FINAL ISLAMORADA COUNCIL MEETING
An Islamorada council that shut down construction of a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 1 and grappled with hirings and resignations of top staff will convene for a final meeting on Nov. 17. Come December, a new council will take their seats. The meeting, with 17 agenda items up for consideration,...
