Nov. 7 marked the official start date for regular season soccer across the state of Florida. In boys soccer, Marathon and Coral Shores met up in Marathon on Nov. 8 for an early matchup. Marathon showed sparks of greatness during the game, including an early goal off a corner kick by Oscar Cardona and one later in the game by Brayam Gonzalez-Cinto off a Mikail Marshall assist, but it would not be enough to carry the Fins into a win.

MONROE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO