Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Orlando neighborhood still waiting on debris removal
Storm debris pickup has resumed in Orlando after two hurricanes hit the area only weeks apart. Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September, followed by Hurricane Nicole in November. Residents say there are still neighborhoods where storm debris has not been picked up. Orlando officials say the issue will be resolved...
mynews13.com
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
mynews13.com
Coastal homeowners pushing for seawalls face lengthy process
As businesses and homeowners along the coast work to clean up the damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, many who didn’t have protection from seawalls are now hoping to build them. What You Need To Know. Homeowners along the coast have worked for years to build a seawall. The...
mynews13.com
Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
mynews13.com
Expert says Volusia County seawalls could take years to build
Experts say that one of the most coveted items for many along the Atlantic coast is coastal "approved" sand — a specific type of sand property owners need to have when adding material to their home projects on the beach. What You Need To Know. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole...
mynews13.com
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
Comments / 0