ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Orlando neighborhood still waiting on debris removal

Storm debris pickup has resumed in Orlando after two hurricanes hit the area only weeks apart. Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September, followed by Hurricane Nicole in November. Residents say there are still neighborhoods where storm debris has not been picked up. Orlando officials say the issue will be resolved...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Police: Orlando officer dragged by car when driver flees traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer was injured after being dragged through the street by a driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, investigators said Wednesday. According to information from the Orlando Police Department, a downtown bike officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy