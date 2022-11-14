Read full article on original website
City of Charleston to host meeting to discuss senior affordable housing on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are set to meet with the city of Charleston’s Community Development Committee on Thursday to discuss building an affordable housing complex for seniors on Johns Island. Developers have been looking to bring a senior affordable housing complex to the island, but there’s a...
Charleston County officials halt new additions to Awendaw Park
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s finance committee has put a discussion on new additions to the proposed Awendaw Park to a halt. The committee decided to keep the park’s plan as is because of pushback from folks who live in the area. People that live across from...
New commerce center breaks ground in Dorchester County
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area. County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market. The commerce center will have two industrial […]
Charleston County Parks accepting bids for planned 67-acre park in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County parks is looking to spend millions of dollars on a new park in West Ashley near Charles Towne Landing. Behind a gate off Old Towne Road sits 67 acres of land called Old Towne Creek County Park, the majority of which is protected for conservation. The county wants to add features to the land and open it up for the public to use.
Thursday headlines: Charleston hospitals make big announcements
Two of the Lowcountry’s largest hospital systems had different kinds of big news Wednesday. Elected officials and hospital executives from Roper St. Francis made a formal announcement about the hospital’s future home in North Charleston and claimed it would become a central part of the Lowcountry. The health care company is in the final stages of a 27-acre parcel in North Charleston, which includes the old North Charleston City Hall.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced $1B investment into N. Charleston location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced a $1 billion investment into building a centrally located campus in North Charleston. The campus will occupy 27 acres near I-26 and I-526, making the hospital easily accessible to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties. Roper St. Francis secured six parcels of real estate off of Mall Drive.
13-acre, $9M Goose Creek park opening ahead of schedule
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Workers are putting the finishing touches on a new Goose Creek park, with its grand opening only a month away, and the parks department is prepared to unveil the $9 million project to the community. The project located at 47 Old Moncks Corner Rd., includes...
Documents: 52 DD2 administrators earn more than district’s highest-paid teacher
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public records indicate Dorchester School District Two is spending millions of dollars each year on its administration, and the average teacher salary is below the area median income. A Freedom of Information Act request shows the district pays 52 administrators more than the highest-paid teacher...
Charleston, South Carolina's Largest Black Food Truck Festival Yet, Here's What To Know
2022 is a big year for Charleston, South Carolina, as the city has its largest Black Food Truck Festival on November 19 and 20. The event started as a passion project for founder and CEO Marcus Hammond. He wanted to create a space “for Black people by Black people” because other events in the city just didn’t cut it for Hammond.
LIST: Free turkey giveaways in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With Thanksgiving around the corner, community members and groups are lending a hand to Lowcountry families in need by hosting free turkey giveaways. *This list may be updated. If you know of another Thanksgiving giveaway in the area, please let us know! Thursday, Nov. 17 Greater Unity AME Church will give away […]
North Charleston Dental Outreach opens new low-income dental clinic
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tuesday afternoon, North Charleston Dental Outreach hosted its grand opening on Azalea Drive. The Dental Outreach, run by Dr. Bill Sasser, aims to provide quality dental service to those with low income "all while respecting the dignity and worth of every individual." Dr. Sasser...
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
The Battery In Charleston, South Carolina
The Battery is bordered by historic antebellum mansions and offers majestic views of Fort Sumter, Fort Sumpter, Castle Pinckney, and Fort Moultrie. It also features the White Point Garden and Williams Music Pavilion, a bandstand built in 1907. The Pavilion is a popular spot for weddings and concerts. The Battery...
South Carolina’s largest Jewish event, Chanukah in the Square, will take place Sunday, December 18th in Marion Square
Family-friendly, Fun, and FREE! Join with members of the Jewish community on Sunday, December 18, 2022 for the 15th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman J. and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. Hosted in Marion Square at 329 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston, this year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations, and children’s activities.
Lowcountry businesses make Garden & Gun’s Best in the South Awards list
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry businesses were represented in Garden & Gun magazine’s 2022 Best of the South Awards. For 13 years, the magazine has been recognizing businesses across the south for excellence in six categories: home, food, drink, crafts, style, and outdoors. Charleston had an impressive showing in the food category, with Life […]
South Carolina Plantation and Boarding House Along the Stagecoach Road
Koger-Murray-Carroll House | Dorchester County, SC | c. 1790. One of oldest homes in the state, the Koger-Murray-Carroll House is named for 3 of its owners who were prominent officials in state government who hosted important political figures of the day. During the antebellum years, it sat at the center of a 1,200+ acre rice plantation, where hundreds of people were enslaved. And while the home spent some years as the fanciest barn in the state of South Carolina, it was restored to an earlier condition to preserve its history.
Mount Pleasant, SC Celebrates the Grand Opening of Cigars on 17
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (November 16, 2022) – Owners Beth and Dan Greenwald with General Manager Sam Velasquez, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, Councilwoman Laura Hyatt, Councilman Howard Chapman, P.E., and Councilman Jake Rambo, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Cigars On 17 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 920 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Suite A6.
New Berkeley Co. Schools superintendent took job before resigning from another district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is without an Interim Chief of Schools after Dr. Anthony Dixon resigned from the role a day after being named Superintendent of Berkeley County Schools. Dixon sent his resignation letter at 5:32 a.m. from his phone Wednesday after a heated...
Freeze watch issued for parts of Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a freeze watch for several Lowcountry counties as temperatures are expected to drop overnight. The watch extends from late Thursday night to Friday morning. A freeze watch is issued when temperatures could drop below 32 degrees, meaning outdoor...
IOP City Council votes to rezone portions of Wild Dunes for conservation, recreation
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Isle of Palms City Council voted Tuesday to pass five ordinances that will rezone certain areas within the Wild Dunes community in an effort to conserve green space. Potential future development in the area brought islanders together in protest. The group argued that further commercialization and development on the […]
