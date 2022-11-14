ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTOP

Patriots going for 14th straight win against surging Jets

NEW YORK JETS (6-3) at NEW ENGLAND (5-4) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Patriots by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 6-3; Patriots 5-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Patriots lead 72-54-1. LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Jets 22-17 on Oct. 30 in East Rutherford, N.J. LAST WEEK: Jets beat...
WTOP

Seahawks believe Geno Smith’s surprising run will continue

SEATTLE (AP) — The first introduction Quandre Diggs received to the personality of Geno Smith came on a Saturday night in October in Austin, Texas, a decade ago. Smith was confident, cocky and carried himself with a swagger to match as the then-quarterback for West Virginia. He talked trash and then backed it up with how he played on the field. In that game, Smith threw four touchdowns in a 48-45 win for West Virginia.
SEATTLE, WA
WTOP

Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — TENNESSEE: K Randy Bullock, LB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DT Naquan Jones, CB Elijah Molden, TE Kevin Rader. GREEN BAY: LB De’Vondre Campbell, WR Romeo Doubs, DT Jonathan Ford, CB Shemar Jean-Charles, OT Luke Tenuta, OT Rasheed Walker.
NEW YORK STATE
WTOP

Thursday’s Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed OF Brent Rooker off waivers from Kansas City. MIAMI MARLINS — Named Jeff Conine special assistant to Bruce Sherman chairman and principal owner. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed RHP Robert Suarez to a five-year contract through the 2027 season with an opt-out clause after...

