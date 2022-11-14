With the Bye behind us and a week to reflect on the season let me say this, Wow what a weird year it has been so far, we are 10 disappointing weeks in with 8 really (potentially) exciting weeks to go. The AFC Playoff race is in full swing and it is closer that ever as only 2 games separate the 1 seed from the 9 seed. Our Bengals currently sit in 9th place in the Playoff picture, which sounds bad until you look at what is left in front of this team. Currently the picture looks like this.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO