Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th

The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals hopeful for Ja’Marr Chase playing next week, per report

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t rule out next week. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are hopeful that Chase can make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. It’s been three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Trying to Play Fortune Teller here

With the Bye behind us and a week to reflect on the season let me say this, Wow what a weird year it has been so far, we are 10 disappointing weeks in with 8 really (potentially) exciting weeks to go. The AFC Playoff race is in full swing and it is closer that ever as only 2 games separate the 1 seed from the 9 seed. Our Bengals currently sit in 9th place in the Playoff picture, which sounds bad until you look at what is left in front of this team. Currently the picture looks like this.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Drue Chrisman ready if a punter change occurs

Coming out of their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals certainly look like a team that is having a midseason competition for their punting position. After a preseason battle, the Bengals went with long time starter Kevin Huber, but a less than stellar first half of the 2022 season appears to have special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons weighing his options.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket

Our friends at Homage have a new offering for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The latest swag to debut is the Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket, which you can see below!. Get yours now, and check out all of Homage’s Bengals gear!
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 11 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh be on your TV?

The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the late slate of NFL games on CBS. Fortunately, if you live in Ohio, Louisville, Lexington, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, or Baton Rouge, you should be able to watch the game. Otherwise, you might get stuck watching the Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11

Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd be great,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincy Jungle

Bengals rookie report: Midseason update on the 2022 class

Having a bye week in the exact middle of the season is ideal for a mental reset. But for rookies, it’s the only chance they’ve gotten to pump the brakes since the start of the calendar year. It’s also a perfect chance to conduct some midseason evaluations.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Joe Burrow weighs in on turf fields debate

The turf to natural grass debate has become a hotter topic among NFL players and fans over recent weeks, especially after a trip to Germany and multiple players having to change cleats to hopefully avoid injury. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium features a turf playing surface, and according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the talent within...

