Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Joe Burrow makes guarantee before Bengals Week 11 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) will head to Pittsburgh on a mission to get their first win in the AFC North against the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. In the first meeting between the Bengals and Steelers, it was Pittsburgh who came out on top 23-20. The Steelers are 3-6 on the year and sit at the bottom of the division currently.
Steelers' Devin Bush, Larry Ogunjobi, Kevin Dotson, Minkah Fitzpatrick do not practice
Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice four days after an emergency appendectomy. According to the injury report, six others joined him in sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first practice of the week. Inside linebacker Devin Bush sat out because of a knee injury that had not previously been made public....
Steelers Wire podcast: Is the team rallying around Najee Harris and is Kenny Pickett good enough?
Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast. This week’s episode is once again hosted by Ryan O’Leary (@RyanOLearySMG on Twitter) and I’ll join him each week to break down the latest Steelers news. Be sure to subscribe and leave a review. Everything from the...
Cincy Jungle
Updated NFL Draft order has Bengals picking 18th
The Cincinnati Bengals are right back into the heat of a tight playoff race in the AFC. With a current record of 5-4 headed into Week 11, they would receive the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft were it to occur today. With that pick, they’d...
‘We all get fired up’: TJ Watt reveals secret weapon that’s hyping up Steelers ahead of rematch vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals hopeful for Ja’Marr Chase playing next week, per report
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will not play this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but don’t rule out next week. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are hopeful that Chase can make his return in Week 12 against the Tennessee Titans. It’s been three...
iheart.com
ESPN1530 On Demand: Richard Skinner On The Bengals' Playoff Chances.
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. Richard Skinner of Local 12 joined me to talk about the Cincinnati Bengals, their playoff chances, Kevin Huber, and Jonah Williams. Listen here...
Cincy Jungle
Trying to Play Fortune Teller here
With the Bye behind us and a week to reflect on the season let me say this, Wow what a weird year it has been so far, we are 10 disappointing weeks in with 8 really (potentially) exciting weeks to go. The AFC Playoff race is in full swing and it is closer that ever as only 2 games separate the 1 seed from the 9 seed. Our Bengals currently sit in 9th place in the Playoff picture, which sounds bad until you look at what is left in front of this team. Currently the picture looks like this.
Cincy Jungle
Drue Chrisman ready if a punter change occurs
Coming out of their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals certainly look like a team that is having a midseason competition for their punting position. After a preseason battle, the Bengals went with long time starter Kevin Huber, but a less than stellar first half of the 2022 season appears to have special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons weighing his options.
Cincy Jungle
Homage debuts new Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket
Our friends at Homage have a new offering for Cincinnati Bengals fans. The latest swag to debut is the Bengals Starter Pullover Jacket, which you can see below!. Get yours now, and check out all of Homage’s Bengals gear!
Cincy Jungle
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
This week’s Thursday Night Football game is between the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans. Two of the biggest offensive names in the NFL will be facing off, but who wil win the game?. The Titans are looking to form some momentum. They play in the hapless AFC South...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 11 coverage map: Will Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh be on your TV?
The Cincinnati Bengals will be on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the late slate of NFL games on CBS. Fortunately, if you live in Ohio, Louisville, Lexington, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, or Baton Rouge, you should be able to watch the game. Otherwise, you might get stuck watching the Dallas Cowboys face the Minnesota Vikings.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Steelers injury report: Minkah Fitzpatrick returns, Ja’Marr Chase remains sidelined
There weren’t too many changes for the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report. Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Dax Hill (shoulder), and Josh Tupou (calf) all did not practice for a second consecutive day, and D’Ante Smith (illness) and Stanley Morgan (personal) weren’t on the field either. La’el Collins also resumed practicing after his rest day.
Bengals' Twitter account: Let Joe Burrow's grills be the last pic you see on Twitter
The photo of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow smiling and displaying his grills is several months old. But the Bengals' official Twitter account joked with a late-night tweet Thursday - with the app's future uncertain, after a mounting number of Twitter employees appeared to resign - to let it be "the last pic you see on this app."
Cincy Jungle
Bengals Reacts Survey Week 11
Following a much-needed bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are back to work this week as they hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati will be looking for a little revenge this time around after falling to Pittsburgh in overtime back in Week 1. The Bengals also need this win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. Baltimore is currently up a game in the division race.
Yardbarker
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd be great,"...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Midseason update on the 2022 class
Having a bye week in the exact middle of the season is ideal for a mental reset. But for rookies, it’s the only chance they’ve gotten to pump the brakes since the start of the calendar year. It’s also a perfect chance to conduct some midseason evaluations.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow weighs in on turf fields debate
The turf to natural grass debate has become a hotter topic among NFL players and fans over recent weeks, especially after a trip to Germany and multiple players having to change cleats to hopefully avoid injury. For the Cincinnati Bengals, Paycor Stadium features a turf playing surface, and according to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the talent within...
Comments / 0