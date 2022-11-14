Read full article on original website
Sanborn woman charged for OWI, marijuana
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Aletia Keobounhmee stemmed from the stop of a 2010...
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
Alton man arrested on harassment charge
ALTON—A 42-year-old Alton man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on a charge of second-degree harassment. The arrest of Ryan James Knie stemmed from him sending a voice recording via cellphone threatening bodily injury to another Alton resident, according to the Orange City Police Department. Knie then...
Teen arrested on warrant for pickup theft
ROCK RAPIDS—A 19-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, resident was arrested about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after turning herself in to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Rock Rapids on a warrant for second-degree theft. The arrest of Alison Rae Peltier stemmed from the May 5 theft of a...
Woman charged for pot pipe after crash
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon woman was cited about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The citing of Grasiela Doty stemmed from a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 18 and Country Club Road in...
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Enrique Guevara Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Ford F-350 pickup on North Fourth Avenue near Pine...
Sutherland woman arrested for OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 46-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in Paullina on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Naomi Jeane Kliegl stemmed from a report of a 1991 Ford Festiva running over a parking bumper on the east side of the Dollar General parking lot in Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Larchwood man arrested for his third OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 44-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, failure to dim headlights, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Leonard Nathan Young stemmed from him failing to...
Sibley man jailed for OWI, open container
SIBLEY—A 25-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Ramon Lopez Gomez stemmed from the stop of a...
Rock Valley woman arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK VALLEY—A 40-year-old Rock Valley woman was arrested about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license, and driving while her license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
Two jailed for trespassing, intoxication
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were arrested about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on charges of first-offense trespassing and public intoxication. The arrests of 31-year-old Santiago Morales Lopez and 27-year-old Oswaldo Jamie Chavez Morales stemmed from a report of them banging on a resident’s garage door on the 700 block of Third Street Circle Southeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Two jailed for noise at Sibley residence
SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Two injured in rollover by Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center. Thirty-three-year-old Katrina Garcia of Hull was driving north when she lost control of her 2010 Jeep Liberty, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
One hurt in collision north of Maurice
MAURICE—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the intersection Highway 75 and Highway 10, two miles north of Maurice. Sixteen-year-old Asa Daniel Byl of Maurice, was driving west on Highway 10 when he failed to stop for the stop sign...
Gary Van Surksum, 88, Inwood
INWOOD—Gerard “Gary” Van Surksum, 88, Inwood, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Fellowship Village in Inwood. Service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.porterfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/gary-van-surksum. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Doon. The family will greet friends during a luncheon at the Doon Community Room next to City Hall.
Sioux County election results canvassed
Sioux County’s Nov. 8 election 2022 results show continued support to Republican candidates for office, mostly lining up with voter tendencies statewide. The Sioux County election results were canvassed by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Nov. 15 meeting. With 23,320 registered voters in Sioux County, there...
N'West Iowa sends three to BIG Challenge
REGIONAL—A trio of N’West Iowa businesses are dreaming BIG with a regional entrepreneur contest choosing a winner Thursday, Nov. 17. The Build, Innovate, Grow Challenge has its list of five finalists. The emerging companies are competing for a grand prize of $5,000. A pitch-off event in front of...
Gloria Van Beek, 80, Rock Valley, formerly Inwood
ROCK VALLEY—Gloria Jean Van Beek, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, formerly Inwood, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her home at RiverView Ridge of Rock Valley. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Rock Valley with the Rev. J.J. Witvoet officiating.
Sioux Center vets given Quilts of Valor
SIOUX CENTER—With prayer, the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of Quilts of Valor to two Sioux Center veterans, Sioux Center High School students took time Thursday (Nov. 10) to honor the service of veterans in its 2022 Veterans Day program. High school principal Brent Town began...
Sheldon still waiting Bethel assessment
SHELDON—The final OK to approve the 14 town houses on the former Bethel Reformed Church property in Sheldon will have to wait until a date yet to be determined. The Sheldon City Council was scheduled to review the final plat for the project along with the contract for development and the minimum assessment agreement with CAP Builders in Clive, which is led by Casey Shelton, during its meeting on Sept. 21.
