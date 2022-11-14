SIBLEY—Two Sibley residents face charges following separate reports about their behavior at the same residence. The arrest of 18-year-old Jose Jiminez Perez stemmed from a report about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, by the homeowner that Jiminez Perez was yelling and causing distress and allegedly smashing bottles at the residence where Jiminez Perez lives at 411 Second Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

SIBLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO