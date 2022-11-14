Insurance giant Legal & General said it faces a £10 million hit to pension revenues and profits amid a sell-off in the face of chaos in the UK pensions market.The company said its revenues in its pensions arm decreased after it had to sell higher fee products in order “to meet collateral requests”.It came after liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies in the pension market were shaken dramatically in the aftermath of the September mini-budget by Liz Truss’s former Government.We welcome the inclusion of these reforms as part of the Government's reform programme to financial services regulation, through the Financial Services and...

23 MINUTES AGO