President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Lebanon-Express
John Ray III, new CEO of collapsed crypto firm FTX, says he's never seen such "a complete failure of corporate controls"
NEW YORK (AP) — John Ray III, new CEO of collapsed crypto firm FTX, says he's never seen such "a complete failure of corporate controls." Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Binance CEO downplays his influence in the FTX blow-up, says 'we don't focus on smaller exchanges' when asked about Twitter spat with Sam Bankman-Fried
His comments came after two weeks of turmoil in the crypto markets, during which FTX filing for bankruptcy.
Legal & General expects £10m impact from LDI pension fallout
Insurance giant Legal & General said it faces a £10 million hit to pension revenues and profits amid a sell-off in the face of chaos in the UK pensions market.The company said its revenues in its pensions arm decreased after it had to sell higher fee products in order “to meet collateral requests”.It came after liability-driven investment (LDI) strategies in the pension market were shaken dramatically in the aftermath of the September mini-budget by Liz Truss’s former Government.We welcome the inclusion of these reforms as part of the Government's reform programme to financial services regulation, through the Financial Services and...
Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds” as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy
LONDON (AP) — Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds” as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank's key instrument over balance sheet reduction.
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of 'danger' of European reliance on foreign banks
FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Christian Sewing on Friday warned of the "danger" of European reliance on foreign banks, equating the threat to the region's dependence on outsiders for energy that has sparked crisis on the continent.
German industrial workers to get pay raises in 2-year deal
Germany's biggest industrial union agreed with employers Friday on a pay deal that will see millions of workers get raises totaling 8.5% over two years as well as one-time payments meant to cushion the effect of sky-high inflation.The IG Metall union and employers reached a compromise in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, a key industrial region. In Germany, wage deals are typically hammered out in negotiations between employers’ organizations and unions that cover a whole sector, and an agreement reached in one region is generally applied nationwide.IG Metall negotiates for workers in the auto and machinery industries among others,...
Timid Jeremy Hunt fails to reform how rich are taxed
Fixing system could have raised substantial revenue, improved growth and helped to improve fairness
