Tigers rally late but come up short in loss to Billikens
ST. LOUIS — They were good in spurts. They just weren’t good enough to beat a tough and experienced Saint Louis team, on the road. Down 14 with under four minutes to play, the Memphis Tigers put together a 14 to 2 run to draw within two at 86-84. The Tigers wouldn’t score again with […]
actionnews5.com
901 FC head coach leaves for job with Charleston Battery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is in the market for a new head coach. Reigning USL Head Coach of the Year Ben Pirmann is taking a new job as head coach of the Charleston Battery, the team announced Thursday. 901 FC thanked Pirmann for his time in Memphis...
actionnews5.com
Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis. The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools. Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will...
CBS Sports
How to watch Missouri vs. SIU-Edwardsville: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-1; Missouri 3-0 The Missouri Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 15 at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The Tigers were the big favorite in...
actionnews5.com
Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Professional football is coming back to Memphis. The Memphis Showboats will be playing at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in 2023. They’re part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022. The Memphis team is not an expansion team--they are a rebrand of...
edglentoday.com
Five Players From 2022 IHSA Class 4A State Champion Edwardsville Baseball Team Sign Letters Of Intent To Play In College
EDWARDSVILLE - Five members of the Edwardsville High School 2022 IHSA Class 4A state championship baseball team signed letters of intent to attend various colleges in a ceremony held Wednesday night at the high school's Media Center. Riley Iffrig, an infielder, signed to play at Indiana State University in Terre...
actionnews5.com
Showboats return could seal the deal for stadium renovation proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The return of the Memphis Showboats has a lot of city leaders excited for the upcoming USFL season. For Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, it’s the return of what was a success back in the ‘80s. “For people my age... there’s a lot of great...
KSDK
Fans flock to St. Louis' CITYPARK for inaugural match
St. Louis CITY SC will preview its CITYPARK stadium this week, hosting one of Europe's top clubs. CITY2 will play Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
St. Louis soccer frenzy spilling over into downtown businesses
On the day before the first-ever professional soccer match at CITYPARK in St. Louis, business operators near the new stadium are ready to welcome soccer fans.
actionnews5.com
Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
actionnews5.com
Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
actionnews5.com
Tenn. attorney general joins 21 other states looking to get rid of COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year after it was originally filed, Tennessee is joining a petition with 21 other state attorneys general wanting to strike down a COVID-19 vaccine mandate at health care facilities. The state attorney general say the vaccine mandate contributes to the shortage of health care workers...
actionnews5.com
New Crossroads Treatment Center debuts in Memphis to combat opioid addiction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crossroads Treatment Center has opened up in Memphis to help more people fight opioid addiction. The new center is located at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard. . This is the second Crossroads Treatment Center in Memphis. The other location is on Poplar Avenue. Staff members say having...
actionnews5.com
Memphis coalition to provide free brake light repairs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coalition group DeCarcerate Memphis will be offering free brake light repairs on Saturday, Nov.19, for the purpose of preventing unwanted police interactions. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the brake light clinic will be held at Praise and Fellowship Church located at 3867 S. Germantown...
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
