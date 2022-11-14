ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Tigers rally late but come up short in loss to Billikens

ST. LOUIS — They were good in spurts. They just weren’t good enough to beat a tough and experienced Saint Louis team, on the road. Down 14 with under four minutes to play, the Memphis Tigers put together a 14 to 2 run to draw within two at 86-84. The Tigers wouldn’t score again with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

901 FC head coach leaves for job with Charleston Battery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is in the market for a new head coach. Reigning USL Head Coach of the Year Ben Pirmann is taking a new job as head coach of the Charleston Battery, the team announced Thursday. 901 FC thanked Pirmann for his time in Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Penny Hardaway’s son, 4-star recruit, commits to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ashton Hardaway, the son of head coach Penny Hardaway, committed to the University of Memphis. The 6′8 forward announced his commitment on Instagram, choosing the Tigers over offers from several Power 5 schools. Hardaway is a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and will...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pro football’s Memphis Showboats returning to city in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Professional football is coming back to Memphis. The Memphis Showboats will be playing at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in 2023. They’re part of the revamped USFL, which played its inaugural season in 2022. The Memphis team is not an expansion team--they are a rebrand of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Graceland decks the halls for Holiday Lighting Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland kicked off the holiday season in Memphis on Thursday night. The annual holiday lighting ceremony took place outside the King’s house in frigid Memphis weather. Beautiful blue lights now line the driveway up to the mansion. A life-sized nativity scene is on the front...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Crossroads Treatment Center debuts in Memphis to combat opioid addiction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new Crossroads Treatment Center has opened up in Memphis to help more people fight opioid addiction. The new center is located at 2605 Nonconnah Boulevard.  . This is the second Crossroads Treatment Center in Memphis. The other location is on Poplar Avenue. Staff members say having...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis coalition to provide free brake light repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The coalition group DeCarcerate Memphis will be offering free brake light repairs on Saturday, Nov.19, for the purpose of preventing unwanted police interactions. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the brake light clinic will be held at Praise and Fellowship Church located at 3867 S. Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
MEMPHIS, TN

