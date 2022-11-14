ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Comments / 2

mattie sarro
3d ago

I think it’s so sad for this to keep happening by law enforcement . They are supposed to be the ones we can trust. People are putting GOD on the back burner and that’s when evil sneaks in . All I can say is I will put them on my prayer list.

Reply
4
Related
News4Jax.com

Lawyers release 3rd video showing beating of man inside Camden County jail; deputies on administrative duty

WOODBINE, Ga. – Attorneys on Wednesday released a third video of the beating of their client at the Camden County Detention Center. Surveillance video of the beating was first released by Hobbs’ attorneys on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, five deputies involved were placed on administrative duty Monday — more than two months after the incident happened, according to Hobbs’ attorneys. According to Hobbs’ attorneys, the videos were recorded on Sept. 3 inside Camden County jail. Sheriff Jim Proctor ordered an internal review of the incident Monday. On Tuesday, the GBI announced it is investigating the incident at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

3 sentenced to life in deadly 2020 Mandarin shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three men have pleaded guilty to charges and received life sentences in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville man, who in 2020 was gunned down in a Mandarin apartment complex. Prosecutors said Elisas Alhirsh, 34, was killed in a planed robbery, during which Andrew Rauco panicked...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to harboring undocumented workers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two First Coast restaurant owners pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented workers, the State Attorney's Office said in a release on Wednesday. St. Augustine resident Ge Tang, 41, and St. Johns resident Yanshen Huang, 36, plead guilty to "harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain", the SAO said. They are both facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge. Their sentencing hearings will begin on January 24, 2023.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Murder Sucide In Nocatee Leave Two Dead One Injured.

On November 12, 2022 at approximately 4:46 am the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a subject being shot. Deputies responded to the area of S.W. Charlotte St. and upon arrival engaged in first aid efforts for the victim. Unfortunately the male subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy