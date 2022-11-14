ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

First Snow of the Season: Tracking a Wintry Mix, Snow Moving In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are continuing to track a wintry mix and snow that is developing tonight, marking the first snow of the season for some of us. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Hartford County and Litchfield County. Both are in effect now through tomorrow morning.
WETM 18 News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Central New York including all of Oneida and Otsego Counties from Tuesday, November 15th through Wednesday, the 16th. There is currently a MODERATE Winter Weather Advisory for Chenango, Madison, Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida, and Otsego counties […]
Journal Inquirer

First snow — or just cold rain?

With temperatures dropping from mild to frosty in a matter of days, north-central Connecticut could see its first snow of the season tonight, but it’s likely to be only a dusting before turning to rain. “It looks like a fairly benign event,” Bryce Williams, a meteorologist with the National...
Time Out New York

It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
NECN

Northern New England Could See Up to a Foot of Snow Wednesday

Without question, New England has turned the corner to quintessential November. There are few leaves left on the trees, cool temperatures, a nippy wind and talk of cold rain…and snow. It doesn’t come all at once, but the transition is abrupt enough, coming off record warm temperatures in the 70s Saturday, cool showers Sunday and now a blustery wind chill in the 30s Monday, even with abundant sunshine.
Eyewitness News

Crews preparing for CT’s first snow of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - We’re expecting our first snow of the season Tuesday evening. Plowing companies across the state are getting ready. Eyewitness News talked to James Doyle who is the owner of Innovative Lawn and Landscape. They have about 7-10 plow trucks and machines combined. This time of...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
WTNH

How much will lowering your thermostat really save you?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Do degrees actually matter? When it comes to your monthly heating bill, yes! For every degree you lower your thermostat in the winter — or raise it in the summer — you will save 3% a month, according to the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, which suggests setting a […]
