ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge

Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cleaning up the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO

It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau school grants

It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Kentuckians will be able to use marijuana to treat specific medical conditions under an executive order signed this afternoon by Governor Andy Beshear. Search continues for missing Sikeston hunter. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The brother of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau urban hunt

It's been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield. Three local teachers will have more money to spend on their students, thanks to grants paid for by the community. Executive order on medical marijuana in Kentucky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentuckians will be able to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.

Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population. kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

IDOT preparing ahead of winter weather

An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day searching for their missing loved one in Carter County. Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
CARTER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

High Angle Rescue training in Cape Girardeau

An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day searching for their missing loved one in Carter County. Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger

Harrisburg police arrest a man suspected of making threats. Search crews and volunteers head back out into the woods of rural Carter County to look for missing hunter Phillip Carnell. Man missing in Carbondale, Cordale Baker, 35. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Carbondale police need your help finding a missing...
CARBONDALE, IL
kfmo.com

Ironton Man Injured in Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
IRONTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Man missing in Carbondale, Cordale Baker, 35

Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy