Atlas Obscura
Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge
Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
KFVS12
Cleaning up the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau school grants
KFVS12
No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau urban hunt
KFVS12
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
KFVS12
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
kbsi23.com
Cairo residents ask Jackson County Housing Authority for more time before move out of Smith building
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KBSI) – Residents of Cairo, Ill., joined together Wednesday at the Jackson County Housing Authority board meeting to request the board pause the voucher program given to them that ordered them to move from their homes last month. Men of Power-Women of Strength President Steven Tarver said...
KFVS12
Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas season has arrived at the Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex in Uptown Jackson. Christmas exhibits are now on display and open to visitors. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursdays...
KFVS12
IDOT preparing ahead of winter weather
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
KFVS12
High Angle Rescue training in Cape Girardeau
missouriindependent.com
Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office
A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
KFVS12
Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger
kfmo.com
Ironton Man Injured in Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Ironton, 59 year old Gary D. Emily, is suffering serious injuries following a traffic accident involving a pick up in St. Francois County Tuesday morning at 9:35. Highway Patrol records show Emily was driving north on Highway 221, at Henson Road, when he lost control of the truck in a curve. It ran off the left side of the highway and smashed into a tree. Emily, who was not wearing a seat belt during the accident, was taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing charge after stolen vehicle found in creek
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a felony tampering charge after sheriff’s deputies found an overturned vehicle in a creek. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a overturned vehicle in a creek near State Highway V in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday, Nov. 5.
KFVS12
Man missing in Carbondale, Cordale Baker, 35
KFVS12
Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
